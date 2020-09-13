SPORTS DIGEST: Cink rallies to win Safeway Open:

Pro golf
Cink rallies to win Safeway Open: Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open. Cink closed with a 7-under 65 — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs. Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink's last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff. Cink did it the old fashioned way Sunday, with a short game that repeatedly put him in great shape on the greens. He one-putted 10 times, scrambled for pars after driving into the sand twice and had eight birdies to finish at 21-under 267.
Jimenez wins Sanford title: Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions' first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke.
Lee wins a stunner in ANA Inspiration playoff: Mirim Lee ran toward the water for the winner's leap into Poppie's Pond, and there was no blue wall to stop her. How she even got to that point as the ANA Inspiration champion was shocking even to Lee. She chipped in twice to stay in the hunt for a major title that for the longest time looked as though it would come down to Nelly Korda or Brooke Henderson. And then after a 5-wood that caromed off a temporary blue wall behind the 18th green and kept it from going in the water, Lee chipped for eagle and a 5-under 67. That got her into a three-way playoff, and Lee ended it quickly. She hit 5-wood just through the green — no help needed from the wall on that one — chipped to 5 feet and made the birdie putt. Korda missed the 18th fairway for the second time and made par, while Henderson's 7-foot birdie putt in the playoff stayed left of the hole.
Herta leads Andretti sweep at Mid-Ohio: Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season. Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group.
Slovenians battle for yellow jersey: The Tour de France boiled down to a battle between its two star Slovenian riders Sunday as last year's winner Egan Bernal dropped out of realistic contention. Tadej Pogacar beat yellow jersey-holder Primoz Roglic in a dramatic mountaintop finish to Stage 15, though Roglic retains a 40-second advantage in the yellow jersey and formidable support from teammates.
