SPORTS DIGEST: Cink rallies to win Safeway Open:

Pro golf

Cink rallies to win Safeway Open: Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open. Cink closed with a 7-under 65 — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs . Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink's last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff. Cink did it the old fashioned way Sunday, with a short game that repeatedly put him in great shape on the greens. He one-putted 10 times, scrambled for pars after driving into the sand twice and had eight birdies to finish at 21-under 267.

Lee wins a stunner in ANA Inspiration playoff: Mirim Lee ran toward the water for the winner's leap into Poppie's Pond, and there was no blue wall to stop her. How she even got to that point as the ANA Inspiration champion was shocking even to Lee. She chipped in twice to stay in the hunt for a major title that for the longest time looked as though it would come down to Nelly Korda or Brooke Henderson. And then after a 5-wood that caromed off a temporary blue wall behind the 18th green and kept it from going in the water, Lee chipped for eagle and a 5-under 67. That got her into a three-way playoff, and Lee ended it quickly. She hit 5-wood just through the green — no help needed from the wall on that one — chipped to 5 feet and made the birdie putt. Korda missed the 18th fairway for the second time and made par, while Henderson's 7-foot birdie putt in the playoff stayed left of the hole.