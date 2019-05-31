Boys golf
Civanich leads host Valparaiso to sectional title: Valparaiso's Mark Civanich carded a 4-under-par 66 for medalist honor, leading the host Vikings to the sectional title at Forest Park.
Andrew Karr added a 69 for the Vikings, who finished with a 302.
Devin Trusty had a 71 for Chesterton, which finished second with a 311.
Connor Lukas and RJ Smith carded 81s for Boone Grove, which took the final regional qualifying spot with a 335.
Portage's Trevor Hufford (79) and Jacob Pierce (89) advanced as individual qualifiers. Hobart's Nathan Schammert captured the final regional spot with a 91. He defeated teammate DJ Lipke in a playoff.
The Lake Central Regional at Sandy Pines Golf Course takes place Thursday.
Host LaPorte wins sectional: Max Holmes shot an 82 to lead host LaPorte to the sectional title at Beechwood.
The Slicers edged Michigan City 358-360 for the title. Marquette Catholic was third with 369.
The Wolves' Nicholas Gushrowski won medalist honors with a 78.
Hanover Central's Cody Donovan advanced to regional with a 79. North Judson's Payton Cox (81) and LaCrosse's Jaye Mitzner (90) also qualified.
Season ends for Kankakee Valley: Kankakee Valley finished seventh with a 405 at the Logansport Sectional.
Drew Andree shot a team-low 95.
College baseball
Indiana State picks up first NCAA tourney win since 1995: Dane Tofteland hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and second-seeded Indiana State edged McNeese 6-5 on Friday in the Nashville Regional opener for the Sycamores' first win in the NCAA tournament since 1995.
Indiana State (42-16) took a 3-1 lead in the third on a two-run double by Jake Means, and Roby Enriquez doubled to drive in Means. Clay Dungan added an RBI single in the fourth.
Triston Polley (8-1) got the victory despite giving up five runs in five innings pitched.
Illinois State edges Indiana in NCAA tourney opener: Joe Aeilts hit a go-ahead, RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, and Illinois State recovered from blowing a five-run lead to beat Indiana 8-7 on Friday in the opener of the Louisville Regional.
Derek Parola, who had two RBIs, singled to lead off the eighth for No. 3 ISU before Aeilts doubled to left off Connor Manous (Munster).
The Hoosiers had seven hits and led 2-0 on Elijah Dunham's two-run homer to right center in the first.
Pro football
NFL hands down 2-game suspension for Colts QB Chad Kelly: The NFL has suspended Colts quarterback Chad Kelly for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Kelly signed with the Colts on May 20 — after pleading guilty in March to a second-degree trespassing charge.
It was the latest legal issue for the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.
Pro golf
Higa holds onto US Women's Open lead after delay: Mamiko Higa of Japan birdied three of her final six holes following a nearly two-hour weather delay to shoot an even-par 71 and maintain a one-shot lead Friday in the suspended second round of the U.S. Women's Open.
A day after shooting a 65 for the lowest debut round in tournament history, Higa was a stroke behind Jessica Korda when thunderstorms and lightning caused play to be suspended at the Country Club of Charleston. When things resumed, Higa rediscovered her first-round touch to regain the lead over Korda at 6 under with a 14-footer on her final hole.