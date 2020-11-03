SPORTS DIGEST: Clemson's Lawrence traveling to Notre Dame

College football
Clemson's Lawrence traveling to Notre Dame: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers for their game at No. 4 Notre Dame despite his being sidelined with the coronavirus. Swinney said Tuesday that Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy contender and likely first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will have completed his 10-day quarantine. He is still unable to play, Swinney said, due to the cardiac testing protocol required by the Atlantic Coast Conference for athletes who test positive for COVID-19. “This week, he's going to be Coach Lawrence,” Swinney said. Lawrence tested positive for the virus last week and missed the team's 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College this past Saturday. Swinney said Lawrence has participated in the team meetings and sessions through Zoom and feels good, health wise. The coach added that Lawrence would be able to rejoin the Tigers for practices next week. Clemson has a week off following its first visit to Notre Dame in 41 years. Lawrence is expected to return to play at Florida State on Nov. 21.
College basketball
Butler assistant retires amid COVID-19 concerns: Longtime college basketball coach Jeff Meyer is retiring after 41 seasons on the sideline, most recently at Butler, citing family considerations and COVID-19 concerns. Meyer, 66, spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Butler, where he reunited with LaVall Jordan after Jordan took the Bulldogs' head coaching job in 2017. Jordan and Meyer previously worked together on John Beilein's staff at Michigan. Jordan is promoting Will Vergollo to replace Meyer. Vergollo spent the last three seasons overseeing the Bulldogs' video operations and analytics.
Basketball
Nancy Darsch dies at 68: Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women's basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68. She had Parkinson's disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said Darsch's family informed him of her death. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament. After her stay in Columbus, Darsch went to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. She helped the team reach the WNBA Finals that first season when they lost to the Houston Comets. Darsch later coached the Washington Mystics and was an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm. She was a coach with the Storm from 2008-13 and helped them win a championship in 2010.
Pro football
Broncos Elway, Ellis test positive for COVID-19: The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Broncos organization with general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are "doing well' and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored. The team said no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.
Pro soccer
Pulisic set for quick return: Christian Pulisic could be fit to return for Chelsea as early as this weekend after scans showed the U.S. winger sustained a “very, very minor” hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Tuesday. Pulisic was hurt in the warmup ahead of Chelsea's game against Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday and withdrew from the starting lineup. Lampard's prognosis heightens the chances of Pulisic being available for the United States for its friendly against Wales in Swansea on Nov. 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!