SPORTS DIGEST: Clemson's Lawrence traveling to Notre Dame

Nancy Darsch dies at 68: Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women's basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68. She had Parkinson's disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said Darsch's family informed him of her death. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament. After her stay in Columbus, Darsch went to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. She helped the team reach the WNBA Finals that first season when they lost to the Houston Comets. Darsch later coached the Washington Mystics and was an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm. She was a coach with the Storm from 2008-13 and helped them win a championship in 2010.