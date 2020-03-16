SPORTS DIGEST: Colts trade first-round pick for star DT Buckner

PRO FOOTBALL
Colts trade first-round pick for star DT Buckner: The San Francisco 49ers have traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick in this year's draft. A person familiar with the deal said Buckner will receive a new contract worth $21 million a year from the Colts. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal and contract can't be finalized until the start of the league year Wednesday. The trade of Buckner came almost immediately after the 49ers announced a deal to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead with a five-year contract worth up to $85 million before he hit the open market.
NFL Draft moves forward without public events: The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It's not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format. Next year's draft is scheduled for Cleveland, and the 2022 draft has not been awarded, though Los Angeles has been considered the favorite. Kansas City has the 2023 draft.
OLYMPICS
IOC official says no deadline for Olympics decision: The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak. John Coates, who will have to go into government-mandated self-isolation when he returns to Australia this week from Olympic business in Europe, told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brown names Marini 1st female position coach in Division I: Brown has promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football. A native of Australia, Marini spent last season as the team's offensive quality control assistant coach. She is the third woman on the staff in the last three years under head coach James Perry. “Promoting Heather to our quarterback coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football," he said. In her new position, Marini will work with EJ Perry, who led the nation for total offense in 2019, setting an Ivy League record and finishing as a finalist for the conference Player of the Year award. Prior to coaching at Brown, Marini worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist. She joined Brown's coaching staff shortly after attending the NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum. In Australia, Marini was the rookie of the year and first team all-state for Gridiron Victoria Women's Tackle Football. At Monash University in Melbourne, she was the Women's Gridiron team's offensive MVP, captain and quarterback. She also worked with the Monash Warriors Gridiron Club as the head coach for three seasons and a quarterbacks coach for three years.
TV LISTINGS
There are no live or taped sports events on TV today.