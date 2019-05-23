Pro baseball
Corcino’s contract purchased by Red Sox: The Red Sox purchased the contract of 26-year-old RailCats outfielder Edgar Corcino on Wednesday.
Corcino is the 34th RailCat to have his contract purchased by an MLB franchise and the first since 2017.
Corcino was 4-for-16 with two RBIs, a double, a run, a hit by pitch and three walks in five games with the RailCats before having his contract purchased.
Also, the RailCats announced left-hander pitcher Braulio Torres-Perez signed with the Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League, while Gary signed utility man Morgan Blatnik to his first American Association contract.
Torres-Perez finished without a record and posted a 0.00 ERA over three relief appearances in his third stint with Gary.
Blatnik began his professional baseball career in 2014 and split the season between the Fort Worth Cats of the United League and the Roswell Invaders of the PECOS League. Between the two clubs, Blatnik slashed .263/.391/.316/.707 with 10 hits, six runs and eight RBIs in 11 games.
College
PNW athletics add Massoels to staff: Patrick Massoels has been named Purdue Northwest's Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information, Marketing and Event Management, effective June 10
Massoels served as Assistant Sports Information Director for Saint Joseph’s College, where he helped to develop their live streaming standards, social media efforts, alumni relations and community involvement.
College baseball
Hoosiers ousted from Big Ten tourney: Jordan Kozicky and Eli Wilson each drove in two runs and Minnesota upset top-seeded Indiana 9-4 on Thursday, knocking the Hoosiers out of the Big Ten Tournament with back-to-back losses.
Indiana (36-21), one of the steadiest fielding teams all season in the Big Ten, committed three errors and gave up the most runs it had all season against a league opponent.
Women's basketball
Sniezek transfers from Stanford to Notre Dame: Guard Marta Sniezek has announced her transfer from Stanford and is immediately eligible to play for national runner-up Notre Dame next season.
The 5-foot-8 Sniezek, from McLean, Virginia, was injured and didn't play last season for the Cardinal. Sniezek played in 108 games, starting 50 including 32 in her junior season when she averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She is a two-time Pac-12 all-defensive player.
Auto racing
Indy 500 officials to offer measles vaccine at race: Some fans attending Sunday's Indianapolis 500 can get measles vaccines at the track's infield medical center.
IndyCar medical director Geoffrey Billows said Thursday a "very limited supply" of vaccines will be available at the medical building near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum. He says most insurance companies will cover the cost.
Measles was once common in the U.S. but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s. The nation is struggling with a high number of cases this year as some families choose not to get vaccinated despite the recommendations of public health experts.