Girls basketball
CP's Stoddard commits to Butler: Crown Point senior Abby Stoddard has committed to Butler, she announced via Twitter on Friday. The do-everything 6-foot-1 forward averaged 9.3 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season for the 28-1 Bulldogs. Crown Point didn't lose with Stoddard in the lineup, as a blood clot in her shoulder kept her out of postseason play. Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert told The Times in July that Stoddard held offers from Tulsa, Fort Wayne, Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois, SIU-Edwardsville and Arkansas State.
Boys tennis
Time change at semistate: Due to the weather forecast the Culver Academies semistate matches will be played indoors. Culver Academies and Munster will play at 11 a.m., while LaPorte and Carmel are set to play at 1 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Anderson helps VU sweep Missouri State: Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson had 31 assists and 10 digs to help Valparaiso sweep Missouri State 25-27, 25-21, 28-26 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Peyton McCarthy added 11 kills for the Crusaders (7-12, 2-3), while Rylee Cookerly had 19 digs.
Pro golf
Malnati leads at Houston Open: Expectant father Peter Malnati started strong and shot 7-under 65 Friday to lead at the Houston Open after morning rain and lightning prevented the second round from being completed. First-round co-leader Austin Cook, who opened with an 8-under 64, briefly got to 11-under before dropping all the way to 6-under through 15 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 7 p.m. Talor Gooch, who started the day tied with Cook, improved to 9-under through 14 holes and is a shot behind Malnati's lead. The 32-year-old Malnati has been playing professionally since 2009 and has one career PGA Tour title. He is expecting the birth of his first child in two weeks and said it's been "a distraction because my head's back home." "But this week I told myself, 'Dude, this is your last tournament before you become a dad. Do something with it,'" he said.
Pro football
Colts-Broncos game flexed: The NFL announced that the Colts’ Week 8 home game against the Broncos on Oct. 27 has been flexed to noon. The game was originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks lose home opener: Patrick Marleau scored two goals in his first game back with San Jose, and the Sharks earned their first win of the season, 5-4 over the Blackhawks on Thursday in Chicago's home opener. Andrew Shaw had two goals for Chicago, which hadn't played since its season-opening loss to Philadelphia in Prague last Friday. Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Dominik Kubalik also added a goal.