Prep softball
Crown Point sweeps Boone Grove: Madi Elish and Brinkley Kita combined for 27 strikeouts Saturday, leading Crown Point to a 6-0 and 8-1 sweep of Boone Grove.
Kita had 15 strikeouts in the nightcap in her one-hitter. She also added a triple.
Faith Bergner and Delaney Adams also tripled. Adams was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Maddie Adams was 2-for-4. Micayla Greco added a double.
Elish scattered four hits with 12 strikeouts in the opener. Mallory McMahon was 3-for-3, while Anna Holloway had a home run.
College softball
VU gains split with Illinois State: Morgan Matalin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the opener Saturday to help Valparaiso gain a split against Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Ashley Barker was 2-for-3 with a run scored in the 4-1 win. Taylor Knight went 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts for the Crusaders (15-30, 4-22).
Jenna Edwards went the distance with seven strikeouts, but VU lost 1-0. Addi Burke had a double, while Taylor Herschbach was 2-for-3.
College baseball
Valparaiso picks up MVC win: Chase Dawson (Andrean) was 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Valparaiso's 5-2 MVC win over Bradley.
Blake Billinger was 2-for-4 with a doulbe, RBI and run scored. Jeremy Drudge was 1-for-3 with a double, run scored and RBI. Zach Fritz (2-3) picked up the win, allowing seven hits over 5 1/3 innings for the Crusaders (16-30, 3-11).
Auto racing
Bell wins Xfinity race for 2nd straight NASCAR win at Dover: Christopher Bell raced to his third Xfinity Series victory of the season, winning an extra $100,000 for taking the checkered flag at Dover International Speedway.
Bell also won at Dover for the second straight time, though he led only 44 laps in the No. 20 Toyota on Saturday compared with 110 last fall. Bell also won this season at Atlanta and Bristol and has 11 career wins in NASCAR's second-tier series in just 51 starts.
"We've had really fast race cars, but we just haven't been able to capitalize on it," Bell said. "This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job of getting me out first there where I could control the restarts. I knew if we could get out front, we were going to be tough to beat."
Pro golf
Dahmen hangs on for 3-way share of lead at Quail Hollow: Joel Dahmen held his own playing in the final group for the first time and wound up in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Max Homa on a stormy Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Very much in the mix was Rory McIlroy, who was reminded at every turn that it was his 30th birthday. He had a 3-under 68 and was two shots behind.
Storms moved in sooner than expected causing two delays, each lasting a little more than an hour and making a firm Quail Hollow play slightly softer.
Dahmen and Homa each dropped a shot over the last three holes for a 70. They were tied for the lead when Dahmen's approach to the 16th was left of the green and came close to the water. He missed a 12-foot par attempt. Homa pushed his drive to the right on the 18th and was blocked by trees, played his second across the creek into the gallery and missed a 10-foot par putt.
Dufner, the former PGA champion, atoned for back-to-back bogeys after the first storm delay with two straight birdies, and he gave himself chances down the stretch. He wound up with a 71.