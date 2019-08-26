Women's basketball
Cravens signs with Indiana Northwest: Portage senior Kristen Cravens has signed with Indiana Northwest. She averaged 9.6 points, and 4.6 rebounds per game last season and shot 38 percent from 3-point range. Cravens was an All-Duneland Athletic Conference Team member and a Times All-Area Honorable Mention selection.
Pro baseball
RailCats game rained out: Monday’s RailCats game against Lincoln been canceled due inclement weather. The game will not be made up. Gary continues its five-game, six-day road trip at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Canada against the Winnipeg. RailCats’ left-hander Trevor Lubking (5-10, 4.43) is scheduled to start for Gary.
Pro basketball
US restores order with win: Order restored. After losing for the first time in nearly 13 years two days earlier, the United States rebounded to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday. At the same arena where the Americans won Olympic gold at the Sydney 2000 Games the U.S. never trailed, leading 20-9 after the first quarter and 46-31 at halftime. On Saturday, Australia stunned the U.S. 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans' 78-game winning streak. The U.S. is missing top NBA players such as LeBron James, James Harden, Paul George and Stephen Curry. It was a dour scoring game after the exciting Saturday result in Melbourne, with both teams committing numerous turnovers Monday. Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Americans, who out-rebounded Canada 55-37. Donovan Mitchell added 12 points and four assists; Kemba Walker scored 12 points and Myles Turner finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. "We have to speed up that learning curve," Brown said of the Americans with less than a week to go before the World Cup starts. "We have a lot of room for growth. It's going to be good when it comes together, the sky is the limit for this group."
College
Vegas set to bid to host numerous NCAA events: Las Vegas is going to take a chance on hosting major college sporting events. The city is set to bid on nearly a half dozen different NCAA championship events, including women's basketball. The NCAA will start accepting bids Monday on nearly two dozen sports championships over all three divisions. This is the first year that Las Vegas is eligible to bid after the governing body for college sports indefinitely suspended a ban last year that prevented events from being hosted in states that accept wagers on single games. George Kliavkoff, who is MGM's President of Entertainment and Sports, told The Associated Press last week that his group — in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority — plan on bidding to host women's basketball as well as at least five other sports. Those could include the Frozen Four, wrestling and women's volleyball championships.
"