SPORTS DIGEST: Crosby leads IUN past Calumet College:

Men's basketball

Frazier, Illini beat Hoosiers in OT: Illinois coach Brad Underwood challenged his defense at halftime. The 12th-ranked Fighting Illini responded like champions. Trent Frazier scored Illinois' final 10 points in regulation and put the Illini ahead with a free throw in overtime, and the defense took care of the rest in a 75-71 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night. Frazier finished with 19 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds as he helped stake Indiana to a 64-58 lead with five minutes to go. It didn't last. Frazier tied the score with back-to-back 3-pointers and gave Illinois a 68-66 lead by making four free throws. Indiana tied it on Armaan Franklin's layup with 30.5 seconds left in regulation. One free throw from Frazier in overtime was all Illinois' defense needed. “We had some reluctant shooters at times, we had a couple of charges,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Free throws continue to be a bugaboo, 23 of 34 for our team. We’ve got to do better than that.”