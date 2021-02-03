SPORTS DIGEST: Crosby leads IUN past Calumet College:

Men's basketball
Crosby leads IUN past Calumet College: Damond Crosby had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday, leading Indiana Northwest to a 79-55 win over Calumet College. Jared Johnson led the RedHawks with 19 points. Martrellian Gibson added 13, while Marshaud Watkins had 12. Travis McBride led the Crimson Wave with 17 points. Levi Jackson had 11 and Daniel Carey 10.
Frazier, Illini beat Hoosiers in OT: Illinois coach Brad Underwood challenged his defense at halftime. The 12th-ranked Fighting Illini responded like champions. Trent Frazier scored Illinois' final 10 points in regulation and put the Illini ahead with a free throw in overtime, and the defense took care of the rest in a 75-71 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night. Frazier finished with 19 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds as he helped stake Indiana to a 64-58 lead with five minutes to go. It didn't last. Frazier tied the score with back-to-back 3-pointers and gave Illinois a 68-66 lead by making four free throws. Indiana tied it on Armaan Franklin's layup with 30.5 seconds left in regulation. One free throw from Frazier in overtime was all Illinois' defense needed. “We had some reluctant shooters at times, we had a couple of charges,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Free throws continue to be a bugaboo, 23 of 34 for our team. We’ve got to do better than that.”
College football
Carr a PWO at Northern Illinois: Brendan Carr (South Central) signed Wednesday as a preffered walk-on at Northern Illinois. Carr caught 20 passes for 386 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
Valpo adds 29 recruits: Valparaiso added 29 recruits on the national signing day. The list includes six wide receivers.
College volleyball
VU's Bulmahn named MVC Freshman of the Week: Valpo setter Victoria Bulmahn has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week. After missing the season opener, Bulmahn stepped right in last Friday and dished out 30 assists in the sweep of Butler. Then, in her first career MVC match on Monday versus Loyola, Bulmahn had 50 assists over the four-set win and added 13 digs as well for her first career double-double. Bulmahn's setting helped the offense to a .242 attack clip in the win over the Ramblers, as three different Valpo players reached double figures in kills, all hitting better than .300. For the week, Bulmahn averaged 11.43 assists /set and 2.86 digs/set.
Pro basketball
Bulls rally falls short: The Bulls outscored New York 27-16 in the fourth quarter but lost 107-103. The Knicks flew in front, leading 34-17 after one quarter. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points, one of five players in double figures. Thaddeus Young had 19. Denzel Valentine and Coby White each scored 13. Rookie Patrick Williams had 12.