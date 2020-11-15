SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point fifth in IBCA girls poll

Pro basketball

Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges: The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession. Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond. In a statement, the Cavaliers said: "We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.” Porter's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an email to the Associated Press that his client "was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point.” The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the All-Star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.