SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point fifth in IBCA girls poll

Crown Point fifth in latest poll: Crown Point was rated No. 5 in the latest IBCA poll. The Bulldogs received a first-place vote. Penn is ranked No. 1. Portage received votes.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for virus: Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities. The 75-year-old Boeheim said in a statement posted on both Twitter and the university website Sunday that he was informed after the team’s most recent testing and is in isolation at home. “I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” Boeheim said. "Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.” Athletic director John Wildhack said all members of the program underwent another round of testing and will be tested again multiple times over the next week.
UT Martin basketball coach dies at 50: UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart was found dead Sunday just before the start of his fifth season with the Skyhawks. He was 50. “We are stunned to hear this tragic news,” athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time." School officials told the Skyhawks about Stewart's death late Sunday afternoon. Stewart had been at UT Martin since 2014, starting as associate head coach under Heath Schroyer. The Skyhawks have won 94 games since then, the most in any six-year span since UT Martin moved to Division I. UT Martin put together three straight 20-win seasons between 2014 and 2017, a first in school history.
Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges: The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession. Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond. In a statement, the Cavaliers said: "We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.” Porter's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an email to the Associated Press that his client "was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point.” The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the All-Star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.
