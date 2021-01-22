SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19

MEN'S BASKETBALL

CP grad Stefanovic tests positive: Purdue announced Friday that Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will miss at least three games. Stefanovic will miss at least 17 days from his positive test result and must pass further testing before returning to action. Stefanovic said in a tweet: "Unfortunate news these past few days. Gotta rest up and get healthy for the upcoming weeks. Appreciate the support and love!" He has started all 16 games this season and leads the Big Ten shooting 45.6% from 3-point range. He's averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

PRO BASEBALL

Romine, Cubs reach agreement: The Cubs added a veteran catcher, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Austin Romine, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization's top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level. The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year, earning $1,537,037 in prorated pay from a $4.15 million salary. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with the Tigers as a free agent. Chicago has Willson Contreras in place as starting catcher, but he has been mentioned in trade rumors. The Cubs are retooling under President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, but they are hoping to stay in the mix in the NL Central after winning the division in 2020.