SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point native Zach Plesac returns to the mound for the Indians

Pro baseball
Plesac returns for Indians: Crown Point native Zach Plesac made a solid return on the mound Tuesday for the Indians. Plesac broke team rules and Major League Baseball coronavirus protocol after a recent game in Chicago. He was subsequently sent to the minors. In his first appearance since the demotion, Plesac allowed an earned run on four hits over six innings against Kansas City. Cleveland led 6-1 when Plesac was lifted for a reliever in the seventh.
Pro cycling
Roglic displays strength on Tour's 1st mountain stage: After just four stages at the Tour de France, the balance of power is already clearer: Primoz Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team are looking like the ones to beat. Roglic, the Spanish Vuelta champion, used the race's first summit finish Tuesday in the ski resort of Orcieres-Merlette to erase any lingering doubts surrounding his form. Following an impressive collective performance from his teammates, the former ski jumper from Slovenia won a sprint to secure his third career stage win at the three-week race. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe managed to follow the late accelerations and kept the race leader's yellow jersey after crossing the line in fifth place. “It was quite a fast day, it was hard but the guys again did a really good job,” Roglic said, thanking his teammates for their support in the final climb. “I was always in a good position and so could do a nice sprint, so I’m very happy.“ Roglic completed the 100-mile ride in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds.
Horse racing
Tiz the Law draws No. 17 post: Kentucky Derby favorites will need to take the long route toward winning the Run For The Roses. Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position drawn for Saturday's rescheduled marquee race for 3-year-olds. The best finish in 41 starts from that spot was a second place by Forty Niner in 1988 and two thirds. Not that trainer Barclay Tagg is fazed by the spot. "Well, I like it being on the outside," said Tagg, who won the 2003 Derby and Preakness with Funny Cide. "I didn't particularly want to be out that far, but it's what we have. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him, so we have to leave it up to him." All the race favorites will break from the outside at Churchill Downs. Second choice Honor A. P. — at 5-1 odds — drew the No. 16 post on Tuesday. Authentic is the 8-1 third choice from the far No. 18 slot, which last year earned 65-1 long shot Country House the glory when the colt crossed the finish line second before being awarded the victory after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.
