SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point-Valparaiso game rescheduled for Tuesday

Boys basketball

Crown Point-Valparaiso game rescheduled for Tuesday: Crown Point and Valparaiso did not meet for Friday’s anticipated Duneland Athletic Conference meeting. It was announced at 5:56 p.m. by the Valparaiso Athletics Twitter page the game was postponed. It will be played Tuesday with the junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game to follow, according to Crown Point’s basketball Twitter page. At 5:11 p.m. Friday the Valparaiso Fire Department was called to Valparaiso High School for a fire alarm, fire Chief Robert Schulte said. A sprinkler head in the fieldhouse became frozen, causing it to break and trigger the water flow alarm, which in turn triggered the fire alarm, he said. There was no damage or injuries in the incident. — Times Staff Writers Anna Ortiz and Aaron Ferguson contributed to this report

Pro soccer

Avery named coach at Fort Wayne FC: Former Valparaiso University men's coach Mike Avery has been tabbed to take over at Fort Wayne FC. Avery is the career wins record holder at VU, and he was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2011. Fort Wayne FC begins its first competitive season in the Great Lakes Conference of the National Premier Soccer League in May of 2000.

Pro golf