SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point-Valparaiso game rescheduled for Tuesday

Boys basketball
Crown Point-Valparaiso game rescheduled for Tuesday: Crown Point and Valparaiso did not meet for Friday’s anticipated Duneland Athletic Conference meeting. It was announced at 5:56 p.m. by the Valparaiso Athletics Twitter page the game was postponed. It will be played Tuesday with the junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game to follow, according to Crown Point’s basketball Twitter page. At 5:11 p.m. Friday the Valparaiso Fire Department was called to Valparaiso High School for a fire alarm, fire Chief Robert Schulte said. A sprinkler head in the fieldhouse became frozen, causing it to break and trigger the water flow alarm, which in turn triggered the fire alarm, he said. There was no damage or injuries in the incident. — Times Staff Writers Anna Ortiz and Aaron Ferguson contributed to this report
Pro soccer
Avery named coach at Fort Wayne FC: Former Valparaiso University men's coach Mike Avery has been tabbed to take over at Fort Wayne FC. Avery is the career wins record holder at VU, and he was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2011. Fort Wayne FC begins its first competitive season in the Great Lakes Conference of the National Premier Soccer League in May of 2000.
Pro golf
Kuchar leads at Genesis Invitational: Matt Kuchar made a mess of the easiest hole at Riviera. He couldn't find the fairway and felt he was on the defensive all afternoon Friday in the Genesis Invitational. He was good enough with the short irons that Kuchar still managed a 2-under 69 and built a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and two others going into the weekend at Riviera. “It definitely wasn't my best stuff today,” Kuchar said. “Two under was an awfully good score for the way I drove it.” Tiger Woods happily would have taken a score like that. Instead, he made his bid for a first victory at Riviera and a record 83rd title on the PGA Tour a lot tougher. Two swings with a wedge wound up costing Woods three shots, and his 73 left him nine shots behind. “I made some pretty bad mistakes out there,” Woods said.
Park leads at Australian Open: Seven-time major champion Inbee Park moved into contention for her 20th LPGA Tour victory on Friday by taking a share of the second-round lead at the Women's Australian Open. Park shot 4-under 69 to put her at 10-under 136 at Royal Adelaide, level with first-round leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70). “It was a little bit more calm this morning, so it was nice to play out there,” said Park, looking for her first win since the 2018 Bank of Hope Founders Cup. “My putting was consistent, like the last couple of days, so it was good. I just love the golf course and the atmosphere here. So, hopefully I can pull it off on the weekend.”