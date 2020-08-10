SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point wins KV Invitational:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girls golf

Crown Point wins KV Invitational: Val Gozo carded a 79 Monday to help Crown Point win the team title at the Kankakee Invitational. Madelyn Adams had an 85 and twin sister Delaney had an 86 for the Bulldogs, who finished with a 340. Mackenzie Drebaugh of North Newton was medalist with a 71.

College baseball

Oilmen game canceled: Monday's Northwest Indiana-Southland game at Dowling Park in Hammond was canceled due to severe weather forecasts in the area.

Petty earns MCL honor: Joliet pitcher Jordan Petty (Highland) received a birthday surprise in the form of the Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week award on Monday. The southpaw became the first Generals player to win an MCL weekly award this season by tossing nine innings of one-run, five-hit baseball over two outings. He racked up 11 strikeouts for the week and recorded a victory in a seven-inning start on Sunday against the Minutemen.

College softball

Ruechel added to VU coaching staff: Natalie Ruechel was added to the Valparaiso coaching staff Monday. She will serve as the team’s pitching coach. Ruechel spent the abbreviated 2020 campaign as an assistant coach at UNCW, where she was in charge of the program’s offense and worked with the outfielders. Under her tutelage, the Seahawks averaged nearly 4.5 runs/game. Ruechel spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the pitching coach for Averett, helping lead the program to 50 wins over the two years and a USA South Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

