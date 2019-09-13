Girls golf
Crown Point wins Pat Ford Invitational: Delaney Adams carded a 6-over-par 80 Friday to help Crown Point win the Pat Ford Invitational team title at Beechwood Golf Course in LaPorte. The Bulldogs edged Lake Central 340-347 for the crown. Madelyn Adams added an 83, while Sydney Weaver shot an 84. The Indians' Danielle Colantuono shot an 80. Valparaiso finished third at at 363. The Vikings' Wynne Aldrich won medalist honors with a 76.
College
Indiana Northwest named a NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star institution: The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that Indiana Northwest has been named a Champions of Character Five-Star Insitution. Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks defenseman de Haan ruled out for start of camp: Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan has been ruled out for the start of training camp with his new team and he is expected to miss two to three weeks. The 28-year-old de Haan is coming back from right shoulder surgery. He also is dealing with a groin strain. Chicago acquired de Haan in a trade with Carolina in June and is counting on him to help bolster its defense after it missed the playoffs last year for the second straight season. The team also said forward Kirby Dach is out because he is in the concussion protocol. Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in this year's draft. Forward Philipp Kurashev is day to day with left knee and shoulder injuries.
Pro golf
Americans close on strong note, trail at Solheim Cup: The Europeans have the lead. The Americans have the momentum. An opening day of swinging fortunes in the Solheim Cup reached a crescendo in a tension-filled last hour at Gleneagles, with the final two matches of the fourballs going to the 18th hole and the U.S. team staring at a three-point deficit. Two long birdie putts later, first from Lexi Thompson then Brittany Altomare, the U.S. had escaped with two half-points and only trailed Europe 4 1/2-3 1/2. As shadows lengthened across the PGA Centenary Course, it was the U.S. players and their flag-waving fans who were cheering the loudest. "You keep gnawing a half-point here and a point there, and it adds up," said U.S. captain Juli Inkster, who cut an animated figure beside the 18th green as Day 1 drew to a close. "You look at all the golf today and we're only a point down. So I'm very pleased with where we're at right now."