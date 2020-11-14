 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard chooses Purdue
SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard chooses Purdue

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, right, verbally committed to Purdue on Saturday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Girls basketball

CP's Stoddard chooses Purdue: Crown Point's towering center has made her college choice. Lilly Stoddard, a 6-foot-4 junior, gave a verbal commitment to Purdue on Saturday. She averaged 9.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game for the 26-1 Bulldogs as a sophomore. Her older sister, Abby Stoddard, is a freshman at Butler. Lilly Stoddard is also a star volleyball player as a middle hitter/blocker and high jumps.

LaPorte's Ott scores 1,000th point: Ryin Ott scored her 1,000th point in a 52-20 win at South Bend Clay on Saturday. The senior, who is committed to Purdue Fort Wayne, scored a game-high 13 points.

Pro basketball

Bulls add Cheeks to Donovan's staff: Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls announced Saturday. Cheeks, who grew up on Chicago's South Side, was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen. A steady point guard who won a championship playing alongside Julius Erving and Moses Malone in Philadelphia, Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the 76ers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Cheeks compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Bulls also announced Saturday they have hired Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt as assistant coaches. Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild were added as player development coordinators.

College football

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5: The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve. The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played. Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11. The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite. ESPN also announced it has agreed to a new multiyear deal to continue as the broadcast home of the Heisman. This will be the 27th year ESPN has broadcast the Heisman presentation.

