College football
Crusaders fall in the final minutes: Wesley Dugger ran for a touchdown late in the game to give Davidson a 27-21 win over Valparaiso on Saturday. The teams were tied 21-all when Dugger powered in from the 1 to give the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2 Pioneer League) the winning edge. Ragnar Schmidt missed the extra point, leaving it at 27-21 with two minutes remaining. After the kickoff, George Hatalowich intercepted Chris Duncan, ending Valparaiso's comeback hopes.Tyler Phelps threw for 72 yards and a score. Phelps threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Story late in the third for a 21-13 Wildcats' lead, but Valparaiso tied it 21-all on the next drive when Duncan ran for a score then made good on the 2-point conversion pass. Duncan had 123 yards passing and a touchdown and ran for 58 yards and another score to lead the Crusaders (1-8, 1-4).
College cross country
VU men fifth at MVC meet: Dominic Paoletti placed 13th overall in 25 minutes, 29.6 seconds Saturday at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Liberty Township to help Valparaiso finish fifth at the Missouri Valley Conference meet. Bradley won the men's title with 17 points. VU scored 134. In the women's event, Alaina Carpenter finished 26th (19:19.6) and the host Crusaders were ninth (234). Loyola won the women's team title with 17 points.
Auto racing
Harvick takes poll at Texas Motor Speedway: Kevin Harvick will start from the pole at Texas Motor Speedway after a qualifying lap of 189.707 mph Saturday night. Harvick goes into Sunday's race fifth in points with two races remaining to qualify for one of the three remaining championship-contending spots in the season finale. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford won at Texas last fall. "I think the key to the lap was obviously knowing that you had to be wide open, and kind of did a halfway qualifying run (Friday) and worked most of the day on race runs and making sure we ran enough laps to know where our car was," Harvick said. "I think the first pit stall is obviously a good stall to have here for pit road time and the things that go with that, and I think it is obviously going to be a track position game like it was last time." Erik Jones will start on the front row alongside Harvick.
Pro golf
Defending champion Korda leads: Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts. Korda, who started the round one stroke back of overnight leader Mi Jung Hur, carded seven birdies at the par-72 Miramar Golf Country Club to finish at 18-under 198, three strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a 67. "I think I've gone over 36 holes without a bogey, which is something that I always strive to do," Korda said. "I don't remember the last time I did that. I don't think I've ever actually done that. But I'm just playing really solid golf, and there's still so much golf to be played." Lee briefly moved into a tie with Korda after back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th. But Korda quickly regained the lead with a birdie of her own on the par-5 12th.