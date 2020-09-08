SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs add Billy Hamilton, option Jose Martinez

PRO BASEBALL
Cubs add Hamilton, option Martinez: The Cubs added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster Tuesday and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday. Martínez, an infielder/outfielder, is 0 for 14 since he coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay on Aug. 30. The Cubs were hoping he could help address their trouble against left-handed pitching this year, but it hasn't worked out so far. Right fielder Jason Heyward was out of Chicago's starting lineup for the second straight day. Heyward left Sunday night's 7-3 loss to St. Louis because he was feeling lightheaded and having difficulty breathing. Ross said Heyward underwent more tests on Tuesday. Heyward has been one of Chicago's most consistent players this year, batting .300 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games.
CYCLING
Virus-free event sees Bennett take Stage 10: Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his first Tour stage win, while Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated Stage 10 to keep the race leader's yellow jersey. After the 105-mile ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal. Frenchman Guillaume Martin was in third place, 28 seconds off the pace. Having performed 841 tests of all 166 riders and team staff over the previous two days, organizers gave all cyclists the go-ahead to start. But Tour director Christian Prudhomme was forced to abandon the race after testing positive for the virus. Also, four staff members from four different teams failed the test and were dropped from the race bubble.
PRO TENNIS
Nadal to return next week: Rafael Nadal is preparing his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff at next week’s Italian Open. Because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nadal preferred not to travel to New York for the ongoing U.S. Open. He last played in February, when he won a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. The Sept. 14-21 Italian Open, which was postponed from its usual slot in May, will therefore be Nadal’s main preparation for the French Open later this month.
AROUND THE HORN
The Atlanta Braves' season-long rotation woes continued Tuesday when Max Fried, the top healthy starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list. He is 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA after not taking a decision in the 10-4 loss. ... Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday. He was 81. Budig held the job until baseball owners abolished league presidents under a reorganization urged by Selig in 2000. ... EA Sports announced Tuesday that the company has partnered with Colin Kaepernick and is including him in the latest version of Madden 21. Fans can sign Kaepernick as a free agent in franchise mode and put him at the helm of any NFL team, as well as including him on any team in the play now mode. Kaepernick has an 81 overall Madden rating, which is tops among free-agent quarterbacks. His highest Madden overall rating has been 89.
