 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs add Billy Hamilton, option Jose Martinez
alert urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs add Billy Hamilton, option Jose Martinez

{{featured_button_text}}
Billy Hamilton, Mets

Third base umpire Roberto Ortiz (40) calls New York Mets' Billy Hamilton out on an attempted steal Sept. 3, 2020.

 Kathy Willens, Associated Press

PRO BASEBALL

Cubs add Hamilton, option Martinez: The Cubs added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster Tuesday and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday. Martínez, an infielder/outfielder, is 0 for 14 since he coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay on Aug. 30. The Cubs were hoping he could help address their trouble against left-handed pitching this year, but it hasn't worked out so far. Right fielder Jason Heyward was out of Chicago's starting lineup for the second straight day. Heyward left Sunday night's 7-3 loss to St. Louis because he was feeling lightheaded and having difficulty breathing. Ross said Heyward underwent more tests on Tuesday. Heyward has been one of Chicago's most consistent players this year, batting .300 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games.

CYCLING

Virus-free event sees Bennett take Stage 10: Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his first Tour stage win, while Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated Stage 10 to keep the race leader's yellow jersey. After the 105-mile ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal. Frenchman Guillaume Martin was in third place, 28 seconds off the pace. Having performed 841 tests of all 166 riders and team staff over the previous two days, organizers gave all cyclists the go-ahead to start. But Tour director Christian Prudhomme was forced to abandon the race after testing positive for the virus. Also, four staff members from four different teams failed the test and were dropped from the race bubble.

PRO TENNIS

Nadal to return next week: Rafael Nadal is preparing his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff at next week’s Italian Open. Because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nadal preferred not to travel to New York for the ongoing U.S. Open. He last played in February, when he won a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. The Sept. 14-21 Italian Open, which was postponed from its usual slot in May, will therefore be Nadal’s main preparation for the French Open later this month.

AROUND THE HORN

The Atlanta Braves' season-long rotation woes continued Tuesday when Max Fried, the top healthy starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list. He is 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA after not taking a decision in the 10-4 loss. ... Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday. He was 81. Budig held the job until baseball owners abolished league presidents under a reorganization urged by Selig in 2000. ... EA Sports announced Tuesday that the company has partnered with Colin Kaepernick and is including him in the latest version of Madden 21. Fans can sign Kaepernick as a free agent in franchise mode and put him at the helm of any NFL team, as well as including him on any team in the play now mode. Kaepernick has an 81 overall Madden rating, which is tops among free-agent quarterbacks. His highest Madden overall rating has been 89.

Gallery: The Region's biggest Cubs fans

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence
Sports

Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence

  • Updated

“I like the word ‘Relentless’ and what that represents and ‘Want To’ means something special to me,” Hernandez said. “I want to be here. I don’t have to be, but I want to be part of this.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts