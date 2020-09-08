SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs add Billy Hamilton, option Jose Martinez

PRO BASEBALL

Cubs add Hamilton, option Martinez: The Cubs added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster Tuesday and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday. Martínez, an infielder/outfielder, is 0 for 14 since he coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay on Aug. 30. The Cubs were hoping he could help address their trouble against left-handed pitching this year, but it hasn't worked out so far. Right fielder Jason Heyward was out of Chicago's starting lineup for the second straight day. Heyward left Sunday night's 7-3 loss to St. Louis because he was feeling lightheaded and having difficulty breathing. Ross said Heyward underwent more tests on Tuesday. Heyward has been one of Chicago's most consistent players this year, batting .300 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games.