SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks make moves with coaching staff, rosters

PRO BASEBALL
Cubs agree with Stewart: Right-hander Kohl Stewart agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday after he opted out of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stewart last pitched in the majors in 2019, going 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine appearances with Minnesota. The 26-year-old Stewart signed with Baltimore in December 2019, but never played for the Orioles. Stewart's deal with Chicago is worth $700,000 while he is in the majors and $150,000 while he is in the minors. The 6-foot-3 Stewart was selected by the Twins with the fourth-overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft. He is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 17 career games, including six starts.
PRO FOOTBALL
Bears hire Rumph as defensive assistant: The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season. Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State (2002), Memphis (2003-05), Clemson (2006-10), Alabama (2011-13), Texas (2014), Florida (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19). Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 while Rumph was the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach. Rumph made his NFL coaching debut with the Texans in 2020.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks agree with defenseman Bowey: The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Madison Bowey on Thursday. Bowey's contract has a $725,000 salary cap hit. The first season is a two-way deal, and it transitions to a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old Bowey set career highs with three goals and 14 assists in 53 games for Detroit last season. He was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft and played two seasons for the Capitals before he was traded to the Red Wings in February 2019. Bowey, a Stanley Cup winner with Washington in 2018, has five goals and 34 assists in 154 career regular-season games.