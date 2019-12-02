Pro baseball
Cubs cut Russell year after domestic violence ban: The Cubs did not offer a 2020 contract to shortstop Addison Russell on Monday, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Russell was banned for 40 games last offseason after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. The 25-year-old returned to the Cubs in May and batted a career-low .237 with nine homers, 23 RBIs and a .699 OPS.
McCann, White Sox agree to $5.4 million, 1-year deal: All-Star catcher James McCann agreed to a $5.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox on Monday, more than doubling his salary. The 29-year-old McCann was eligible for arbitration. McCann signed a $2.5 million, one-year deal with Chicago last December after Detroit didn't offer him a contract for the 2019 season. McCann set career highs with a .273 batting average, 18 homers and 60 RBIs in his first year with the White Sox.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks reviewing assistant Marc Crawford’s conduct: Blackhawks assistant Marc Crawford will be away from the team while it reviews his conduct with another organization. The Blackhawks didn’t provide any details Monday about what they are examining, but former NHL forward Sean Avery recently told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season. The issue with Crawford comes after Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters resigned Friday following accusations he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player with one of Chicago’s minor league teams a decade ago.
Women's basketball
West Side's Evans earns honors: Louisville junior guard Dana Evans (West Side Leadership Academy) has been named espnW National Player of the Week and ACC Player of the Week following her performance at the Paradise Jam. She was also was named the tourney's MVP after leading the No. 2-ranked Cardinals to wins over three teams that entered the week undefeated, including a 72-62 win over then No. 1 Oregon. She finished the week averaging a tournament-best 21.3 points.
Men's basketball
Freeman-Liberty wins MVC honor: For the second time in a three-week span, Valparaiso sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty has garnered the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award. He scored a career-high 32 points in an eventual 81-77 loss to defending American Conference champion Cincinnati at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He played just 18 minutes and had 12 points and four assists in Valpo’s second game of the week, a 98-71 home win over NAIA foe Trinity Christian. Freeman-Liberty was named to the Paradise Jam All-Tournament Team following the event after averaging 25.0 points per game over three contests.