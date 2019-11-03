PRO BASEBALL
Cubs exercise Rizzo's option for 2020: The Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and declined options on right-handers Brandon Morrow, Tony Barnette and Kendall Graveman. Rizzo, who won his third Gold Glove on Sunday, agreed in 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two club options. He would have received a $2 million buyout if the option had been declined. Chicago's option for 2021 also is for $16.5 million with a $2 million buyout. If that is exercised, the deal would be worth $72 million over nine seasons. Morrow's option was for $12 million, and he will receive a $3 million buyout. Barnett and Graveman both had options for $3 million.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Top four remains unchanged in AP Top 25 poll: With nine ranked teams off this weekend, including four of the top five, there was little movement throughout the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. LSU is No. 1 for a second consecutive week and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers and Crimson Tide on Saturday will play the first regular-season 1-2 game since the same two did it in 2011. Notre Dame (6-2) moved up one spot to No. 15 after a 21-20 win over Virginia Tech. Indiana (7-2) was third among others receiving votes following a 34-3 win over Northwestern.
AROUND THE HORN
Jack Maher's penalty kick in the 29th minute clinched the Big Ten Men's Soccer championship for the Hoosiers. It's the 14th conference championship for the Hoosiers, who beat Michigan State 1-0 on Sunday. Indiana is the first back-to-back conference winners since the 2006-07 Hoosiers teams. ... Joyciline Jepkosgei ran the New York City Marathon for the first time and upset four-time winner Mary Keitany. Jepkosgei finished in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds, seven seconds off the course record. Geoffrey Kamworor made it a Kenyan sweep, finishing in 2:08:13. ... Rory McIlroy won the HSBC Champions tournament in a one-hole playoff against Xander Schauffele. McIlroy was bogey-free in his final 39 holes, carding a 4-under 68 on Sunday. ... Brendon Todd won the Bermuda championship, firing a 9-under 62 in the final round for his second PGA Tour win. ... Nelly Korda won the LPGA Taiwan Championship after winning a one-hole playoff by one stroke over Carolina Masson and Minjee Lee.