 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs, Pedro Strop reunite on minor league deal
alert urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs, Pedro Strop reunite on minor league deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Pedro Strop, Cubs

In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo, Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Cubs agreed to a minor league deal with Strop on Friday, bringing back the popular reliever after he was released by Cincinnati.

 Chris Szagola, File, Associated Press

PRO BASEBALL

Cubs, Strop reunite on minor league deal: The Chicago Cubs agreed to a minor league deal with Pedro Strop on Friday, bringing back the popular reliever after he was released by Cincinnati. Strop will report to the team's alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana. The Cubs are leading the NL Central, but their bullpen has struggled at times. The 35-year-old Strop had 2.90 ERA in 411 appearances with the Cubs over seven years, mostly in a setup role. He was a key member of the 2016 team that won the franchise's first World Series title since 1908. But Strop struggled last season, going 2-5 with 10 saves and a 4.97 ERA. The Cubs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and Strop signed a $1,825,000, one-year deal with the Reds in February. Strop had no record and a 3.86 ERA in four appearances with Cincinnati. He was sidelined by a right groin injury last month, but he was reinstated from the IL on Aug. 26 and then designated for assignment.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Indiana suspends workouts: Indiana has halted all voluntary workouts indefinitely for its men’s basketball, field hockey, men’s soccer and wrestling teams after 14 participants tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The Hoosiers did not identify which teams recorded the positive tests. The football team, like other Big Ten programs, is not playing this fall. Indiana said 63 positives have been reported from more than 1,400 tests of athletes, coaches and staff since June 8.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Legendary Notre Dame coach Holtz to get Medal of Freedom: President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to longtime football coach Lou Holtz. Trump made the announcement at the White House as Holtz looked on. The president did not announce a date for the ceremony but said it would be soon. Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame's head coach. Holtz ended his career at the University of South Carolina, where he was head coach for six seasons from 1999-2004. Holtz was among those who spoke at last week’s Republican National Convention. In his remarks, Holtz called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a Catholic “in name only.” Biden is a practicing Catholic.

PRO GOLF

Rahm fires 65 to catch Johnson: Five days later, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are still going at it. They dressed about the same Friday in the Tour Championship, matched birdies on five holes and wound up tied for the lead at East Lake. That required Rahm getting the better of Johnson again. Rahm, whose 65-foot birdie putt beat Johnson in a playoff at Olympia Fields last week, had a 5-under 65 that allowed him to make up the two-shot deficit at the start of the round that was awarded Johnson as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. Johnson did his part with a 67, losing a three-shot edge early with back-to-back bogeys to end the front nine, and then missing a birdie putt from just over 4 feet on the final hole that would have given him the lead.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts