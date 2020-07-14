SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs' Rizzo dealing with back trouble

Pro baseball

Cubs' Rizzo dealing with back trouble: Anthony Rizzo's back trouble flared up again after he took batting practice over the weekend, and the Cubs are sending the slugger for tests. Rizzo has been dealing with back tightness during summer camp, a recurring problem throughout his career. The first baseman took live BP on Sunday before the issue surfaced again. “After his live BP the other day, once he cooled down, a little bit of that stiffness came back," manager David Ross said Tuesday on a video conference call. "So he’s still day to day, trying to get some tests run and see where he’s at.” Any prolonged absence for Rizzo would be a big blow for the Cubs, who open the season on July 24 against Milwaukee. The three-time All-Star, who is expected to bat second in the order, hit .293 with 27 homers and 94 RBIs last year.

College baseball

Women's basketball

Delle Donne denied medical waiver: Elena Delle Donne's request to be medically excused from the WNBA season was denied, according to the league's reigning MVP. The Washington Mystics star said in a statement Monday that the independent panel of doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be "high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble." Had Delle Donne been medically excused, she would have earned her entire salary for the season. Now, if she chooses not to play, the defending WNBA champion Mystics wouldn't have to pay her. Delle Donne, who began her WNBA career with the Sky, has battled Lyme disease since 2008. The disease is not included on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of underlying conditions that could put someone at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. "I love my team, and we had an unbelievable season last year, and I want to play! But the question is whether or not the WNBA bubble is safe for me," Delle Donne said in the statement. "My personal physician who has treated me for Lyme disease for years advised me that I'm at high risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19."