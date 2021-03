SPORTS DIGEST: Cubs' Strop violates COVID-19 rules

Pro baseball

Cubs' Strop violates COVID-19 rules: Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is away from the team after he violated baseball's COVID-19 protocols. The 35-year-old Strop is in camp on a minor league deal. The Cubs said Major League Baseball will decide when Strop is allowed to rejoin the team. Strop is trying to make it back to the majors after a tough season last year. The veteran right-hander signed a $1,825,000, one-year deal with Cincinnati after the 2019 season. He was let go by the Reds last August and then signed a minor league contract with the Cubs. But he didn’t appear in a big league game for the rest of the year. Strop had 2.90 ERA in 411 appearances with the Cubs over seven years, mostly in a setup role. He was a key member of the 2016 team that won the franchise’s first World Series title since 1908.