College football
Curtis named strength and conditioning coach at VU: New Valparaiso head coach Landon Fox has named Alex Curtis as the team's strength and conditioning coach for the Valpo football program.
Curtis spent the 2018 season as the football strength and conditioning assistant at Western Kentucky. He joined the Hilltoppers staff in the spring of 2018 after two seasons as a graduate assistant at Morehead State, where he worked with football, baseball and softball.
A 2015 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in exercise science, Curtis served as an athletic trainer with football, women’s lacrosse and baseball during his undergraduate years. He earned a master’s degree in sports management from Morehead State in 2018. Curtis is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
College baseball
PNW falls to St. Francis: Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) hit a two-run home run, but Purdue Northwest lost 8-4 to St. Francis (Illinois) on Thursday.
Hunter Thorn (Portage) added an RBI double for the Pride.
Schedule change for Valparaiso: Due to inclement weather, Valparaiso's series opener Friday against Butler has been postponed.
The game will be part of a Saturday doubleheader, which is scheduled to begin at noon. The final game of the series is set to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Women's bowling
VU heads to SBL Championship this weekend: Valparaiso aims to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship this weekend as it competes at the 2019 Southland Bowling League Championship in Dallas.
The Crusaders enter the tournament as the eighth seed, with seeding determined by current RPI ranks. Valpo will open the double-elimination bracket against top-seeded Vanderbilt at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Pro football
Colts add free agent Justin Houston to defensive line: Colts general manager Chris Ballard kept insisting he would be judicious in free agency.
For two-plus years, he was. On Wednesday, a week after the first big wave of signings, Ballard opened his checkbook and made the biggest acquisition of his tenure by adding defensive end Justin Houston.
The 6-foot-3, 258-pound four-time Pro Bowler was a key part of the Chiefs' defense, making 377 tackles in 96 starts. Houston's 78½ career sacks rank fourth since he entered the league, and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he won the NFL's sacks title. His 22 sacks that season are still tied for the second-highest single-season total in league history.
Pro baseball
Ichiro announces retirement, walks off to history in Japan: At times, it seemed as if he'd go on hitting forever.
But on Thursday night, a player who defined baseball at its very best on two continents for a generation, took his final swing.
The great Ichiro has said "sayonara."
Now 45, Ichiro Suzuki left the Tokyo Dome field in the eighth inning, waving goodbye to the packed crowd amid hugs from Seattle Mariners teammates in a three-minute walk that signaled to all his monumental run was over.
"I have ended my career and decided to retire," Ichiro said, speaking in Japanese at a news conference after a 5-4 win over Oakland in 12 innings.
He said his contract was through the two games in Japan and that he decided before arriving last week to step away.
"After the reception I got today, how could I possibly have any regrets?" he said. "I couldn't play well enough in spring training to earn an extension."