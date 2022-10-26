 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Dana Evans continues strong showing overseas

  • 0
Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

PRO BASKETBALL

Evans stars overseas: Gary native Dana Evans hasn't had too much trouble adjusting to basketball overseas. The Chicago Sky guard is spending the WNBA offseason with Turkish side Besiktas JK Istanbul. She's currently averaging a team-high 36.5 minutes for game and is scoring at an 11.5 points per game clip. Besiktas is winless through three games, but will have an opportunity to get off the snide of Saturday when it takes on Çankaya Üniversitesi.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Oostman named SOTW: Valparaiso freshman Jackson Oostman got off to quite the start to his collegiate swimming career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Oostman won the Mid-American Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week award. It was the first iteration of the weekly award this season. In Oostman's first meet for the Beacons, he took home first place in three events, the 100 breast, 200 back and 200 IM. He also anchored Valparaiso's first-place 400 free relay lineup. On Oct. 14, Oostman set the fourth-fastest 200 IM time in program history. He's just the second swimmer to earn swimmer of the week recognition since the Beacons joined the MAC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts