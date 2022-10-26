SPORTS DIGEST: Dana Evans continues strong showing overseas

Evans stars overseas: Gary native Dana Evans hasn't had too much trouble adjusting to basketball overseas. The Chicago Sky guard is spending the WNBA offseason with Turkish side Besiktas JK Istanbul. She's currently averaging a team-high 36.5 minutes for game and is scoring at an 11.5 points per game clip. Besiktas is winless through three games, but will have an opportunity to get off the snide of Saturday when it takes on Çankaya Üniversitesi.

Oostman named SOTW: Valparaiso freshman Jackson Oostman got off to quite the start to his collegiate swimming career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Oostman won the Mid-American Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week award. It was the first iteration of the weekly award this season. In Oostman's first meet for the Beacons, he took home first place in three events, the 100 breast, 200 back and 200 IM. He also anchored Valparaiso's first-place 400 free relay lineup. On Oct. 14, Oostman set the fourth-fastest 200 IM time in program history. He's just the second swimmer to earn swimmer of the week recognition since the Beacons joined the MAC.