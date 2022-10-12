SPORTS DIGEST: Dana Evans dominates overseas

PRO BASKETBALL

Evans dominates overseas: Dana Evans suited up for her first game with Besiktas in Turkey on Sunday and did not disappoint. The Gary native scored a game-high 28 points and added seven assists and one steal. Evans' Besiktas side lost to Kayseri 71-69. She will be back in action this coming Sunday against Nesibe Aydin.

MEN'S GOLF

Delisanti finishes runner up: Anthony Delisanti continued his strong sophomore campaign this week, finishing second at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. The tournament, hosted by Arkansas State, saw the Valparaiso sophomore post a 54-hole score of 210, good for 6-under par. He shot 3-under 69 on Tuesday to pull into a tie for second place with Arkansas State's Devyn Pappas. The Beacons were also represented in the top-10 with Caleb VanArragon finishing in eighth. He shot a 54-hole total of a 1-under 215. Crown Point native yianni Kostouros was the third-highest ranking Beacon, finishing in 23rd with a 7-over 223.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Keil closes tournament strong: Valparaiso sophomore Madison Keil didn't get off to the best start at the Loyola Parkinson Invitational. But she saved he best round for last, shooting a 76 in the event's third and final round on Tuesday. The 76 marked a five stroke improvement from her second round and an eight-stroke gain on her first round. Anna Fay and Kelsey Eichenauer both finished inside of the top 20 for the Beacons. The pair shot three rounds with identical scores, tallying a 237 for the tournament to finish tied for 16th. Valparaiso finished sixth as a team in the event. Michigan City native Taylor Skibinski was strong as well, posting a scoring average of 3.00 on par 3s.