SPORTS DIGEST: Dana Evans keeps No. 1 Louisville unbeaten against Wake Forest

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans helps No. 1 Louisville stay unbeaten: Dana Evans (West Side) hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville barely avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday. Evans' driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. But Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would've given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent. Instead, the Cardinals survived to remain unbeaten less than a week after ascending to the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time. Evans scored 25 points for Louisville (14-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run to push back in front and set up a tense finish.

No. 16 Indiana rallies past No. 21 Northwestern: Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 16 Indiana took over after trailing by 13 midway through the fourth quarter to defeat No. 21 Northwestern 74-61 on Sunday. The Hoosiers came to life after Sydney Wood's layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter. Northwestern led 57-56 with 6:34 left in the game when the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight points, with Holmes scoring seven, to lead 68-57 with two minutes to play. The Wildcats went 3 of 21 after their big lead. Grace Berger added 14 points for Indiana (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), which had its previous two games postponed with opponents' COVID concerns. Jaelyn Penn scored 12. Veronica Burton scored 17 for Northwestern (8-3, 6-3), which had a four-game winning streak end, and left coach Joe McKeown one win shy of his 300th at the school. Lindsey Pulliam added 15 with nine rebounds, Jordan Hamilton 13 and Wood 12.