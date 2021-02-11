SPORTS DIGEST: Dana Evans leads Louisville past Georgia Tech in her home finale

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans leads Louisville past GT in her home finale: Dana Evans (West Side) scored 25 points in her home finale, Kianna Smith scored 13 of her 21 points in the third quarter and No. 3 Louisville beat Georgia Tech 85-70 on Thursday night. The Cardinals (19-1, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third consecutive game and improved to 8-0 against the Yellow Jackets, with the senior All-American guard setting the initial tone. Evans had 13 points at halftime for her school-record 36th consecutive double-figure scoring effort that broke Angel McCoughtry’s previous mark set over the 2007-08 and ’08-09 seasons. Evans outscored Tech 9-4 during a second-quarter stretch that put Louisville ahead for good at 30-24. Smith took charge in the third, mixing three 3-pointers with a couple of baskets to give the Cardinals a 44-30 advantage. She finished 9 of 13 from the field to match her career high of 21 points against DePaul on Dec. 4.

PRO BASEBALL

MLB announces opening slate: The major league season is scheduled to start April 1 with the New York Yankees hosting Toronto and Detroit hosting Cleveland, part of an opening-day schedule of 15 games. Major League Baseball announced its initial 2021 schedule last July 9 and updated it Thursday with game times. The schedule envisions every team playing its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968. Four openers are scheduled to be televised on ESPN, starting with the Tigers-Yankees at 12:05 p.m. The Los Angeles Dodgers are at Colorado at 3:10 p.m., followed by the New York Mets at Washington at 6:09 p.m. and the Chicago White Sox at the Los Angeles Angels at 9:05 p.m. Other openers are Cleveland at Detroit at 12:10 p.m.; Baltimore at Boston and Minnesota at Milwaukee at 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh at the Chicago Cubs at 1:20 p.m.; Atlanta at Philadelphia at 2:05 p.m.; St. Louis at Cincinnati, Texas at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Miami and Arizona at San Diego at 3:10 p.m.; and Houston at Oakland and San Francisco at Seattle at 9:10 p.m.