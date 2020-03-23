SPORTS DIGEST: Dana Evans named USBWA All-American

Oregon's Ionescu named AP Player of the Year: Sabrina Ionescu capped off a unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club. Oregon's star guard was a unanimous choice Monday as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year, receiving all 30 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 each week during the season. Since the award was first given in 1995, the only other player to receive all the votes is former UConn star Breanna Stewart. Ionescu, who was only the eighth player to earn AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Freeman-Liberty, Penn named NABC All-District: Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty adds to his accolades. On Monday he was named All-District First Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in District 16, which comprises of the Missouri Valley Conference. Bishop Noll product Roman Penn led the league with 192 assists, second-most in Drake's program history. His great season landed him on the second team. Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson was selected as the Coach of the Year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PREP SPORTS