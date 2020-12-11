 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Dave Dombrowski to 'retool, not rebuild' Phillies
SPORTS DIGEST: Dave Dombrowski to 'retool, not rebuild' Phillies

Dave Dombrowski

Dave Dombrowski, right, is in charge of the Philadelphia Phillies. Dombrowski is known for win-now moves and sacrificing the farm system. He said on Friday he enters the Phillies role looking to retool and not rebuild.

 Winslow Townson, File, Associated Press

PRO BASEBALL

Dombrowski to lead Phillies: Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later. The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. So he finalized a deal Friday to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, convinced the team is not far from its first World Series title since 2008. “I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,” Dombrowski said. “There’s too many good players on the club.”

Fan to return memorabilia to Bench: The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench’s personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he’s been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench’s 1975 and ’76 World Series rings last month. He also bought the catcher’s 1970 and ’72 NL MVP awards, 1968 NL rookie of the year award, 1969 All-Star Game bat and several of Bench’s 10 Gold Glove awards. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.

PRO GOLF

Reed leads Race to Dubai: Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the European Tour's season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday. Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind after back-to-back rounds of 68. The Englishman, the projected No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys. Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrell Hatton (68) shared third place at 7 under, while 2017 Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood (69) shared fifth place at 6 under.

AROUND THE NFL

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. ... Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury. The team ruled out Jones for Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week. ... The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. ... The Houston Texans have placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ... Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, right tackle Trent Brown and safety Johnathan Abram are questionable for this week’s key showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. ... Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion. ... The Lions announced on Twitter on Friday that internal candidates Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman have interviewed for the job.

