SPORTS DIGEST: Da'Vion Davis, Alex Schmidt join IU South Bend

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Davis, Schmidt join IU South Bend: Da'Vion Davis didn't play his senior season at Calumet but hopes to be an integral part of Indiana South Bend's program alongside Chesterton's Alex Schmidt. IUSB announced their four-person recruiting class to join a team coming off its first Chicagoland College Athletic Conference Championship. Davis, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 20.4 points, 2.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game as a junior. He suffered a hip injury prior to his senior season. Schmidt averaged 9.0 points per game while shooting over 40% on 3s for a 23-3 Chesterton team last season.
PRO BASKETBALL
Mitchell's late 3 leads Fever past Liberty: Tiffany Mitchell scored 19 points, Kelsey Mitchell made a long 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds left, and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 86-79 on Thursday night. Kelsey Mitchell had 13 points in the first half and didn't score again until her 3-pointer gave Indiana an 82-77 lead in the closing seconds. She added two free throws on the team's next possession and finished with 18 points. Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for Indiana (4-5), becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to reach the 3,000 mark. Julie Allemand added 13 points, Dupree scored 11 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds. Kia Nurse scored 21 points and Layshia Clarendon added 20 for New York (1-8), which has lost three straight games. The Liberty stayed in it by making 21 of 26 free throws.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Serena beats Venus to win Williams' sister rivalry: There was zero interaction between the two, not even a furtive glance, when Venus Williams walked past Serena Williams in the Top Seed Open's warmup area Thursday before their 31st matchup as pros. Moments later, both headed to the court, each wearing a face covering — Serena sporting a leopard print design, Venus with a light blue medical mask — and were greeted not by the roars of an appreciative audience but basically by silence. Zero fanfare because, well, there are zero fans at the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. When the match began, though, everything seemed normal: hard hitting, big serving. Serena came back and won the last four games to beat her older sister, Venus, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a second-round match — 22½ years after the first between the two.
AUTO RACING
Alonso first driver to crash at Indy 500 practice: Fernando Alonso crashed in the final hour of Thursday's practice session in a setback for his Indianapolis 500 venture. Alonso crashed in Turn 4 when his Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet dipped onto the concrete portion of the apron at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and sent the Spaniard into the retaining wall. His damaged car rolled onto pit lane for an early end to his afternoon. Alonso was sixth on the speed chart when he crashed. He ended up ninth for the day.
