SPORTS DIGEST: Davis finishes fourth in Mr. Basketball voting

Pro football

XFL's future in doubt: The XFL “shut down” in full Friday after canceling the remainder of its inaugural season in March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The news came via a conference call with employees, who were informed they will be paid through Sunday, according to media reports. League office and team employees posted on social media that they had been laid off. The XFL had stated it was committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years, but Friday’s news appears to be contrary to that belief. The XFL was a second attempt by Vince McMahon, the chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, to launch a spring football league. The eight-team league played five weeks of its 10-week regular season. Lake Central grad Gelen Robinson was a defensive lineman for the Dallas Renegades. He had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss this season.