SPORTS DIGEST: Davis finishes third in Mr. Basketball voting

Prep basketball
Davis finishes third in Mr. Basketball voting: 21st Century's Johnell Davis placed third in voting for Mr. Basketball. Bloomington South's Anthony Leal won the award. Davis received 22 votes. Davis averaged 31.4 points per game this year and had one of his best performances against Crispus Attucks on Feb. 11. Hamilton Southeastern's Sydney Parrish was named Miss Basketball.
College basketball
McConnell commits to IUN: Marquette's Ally McConnell has committed to Indiana Northwest. McConnell was a member of two Class A state championship teams. She averaged 19.2 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior.
Olympics
US Trials moved to June 2021: The U.S. Olympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for June 13-20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. USA Swimming announced the new dates Friday, less than three weeks after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The trials were initially scheduled for June 21-28. As of Friday, 1,213 athletes had qualified to compete at the trials. One of the expected competitors is Chesterton grad Blake Pieroni. Pieroni won gold by swimming the third leg of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, qualifying USA first for the finals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.
Pro football
XFL's future in doubt: The XFL “shut down” in full Friday after canceling the remainder of its inaugural season in March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The news came via a conference call with employees, who were informed they will be paid through Sunday, according to media reports. League office and team employees posted on social media that they had been laid off. The XFL had stated it was committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years, but Friday’s news appears to be contrary to that belief. The XFL was a second attempt by Vince McMahon, the chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, to launch a spring football league. The eight-team league played five weeks of its 10-week regular season. Lake Central grad Gelen Robinson was a defensive lineman for the Dallas Renegades. He had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss this season.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks, prospect Michal Teply agree to 3-year contract: The Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with forward prospect Michal Teply. It has an average annual value of $825,833 and runs through the 2022-23 season. The 18-year-old Teply was selected by Chicago in the fourth round of last year's draft. He spent last season with Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League, collecting 29 goals and 34 assists.
Pro basketball
Bulls tab Nuggets' Karnisovas to lead operations: The Bulls came into the season thinking they were poised to contend for a playoff spot. The plan did not unfold the way they envisioned, and now, they have a new leader in the front office. The Bulls hired Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas to run their basketball operation, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday night. Longtime executive John Paxson was expected to move into an advisory role. The futures of general manager Gar Forman and coach Jim Boylen were unclear. Karnisovas worked in basketball operations for the NBA from 2003 to 2008 and spent five years as an international scout for the Houston Rockets before joining Denver’s front office in 2013. He became the Nuggets’ general manager four years later.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!