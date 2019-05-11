College baseball
Dawson, Fricke lead VU to win: Zach Fricke went the distance with five strikeouts and teammate Chase Dawson (Andrean) had a home run to lead Valparaiso past Southern Illinois 7-1 on Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Fricke (3-3) allowed four hits. Dawson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Blake Billinger was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Crusaders (12-32, 5-12). Steven Fitzsimmons was 2-for-4 doubles with two RBIs and a run scored. Brent Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Pro golf
Stricker closes with birdie, leads seniors Regions Tradition: Steve Stricker didn't have another near-flawless round, but he found a nice way to finish.
He birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 and held the lead Saturday after three rounds at the Regions Tradition. Bernhard Langer was among three players two strokes back.
Stricker, who shot a second-round 64, enters the final round of the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors at 14-under 202. He was 1 over on the front nine on Greystone's Founders Course after his first bogey of the Tradition but birdied all three par 5s on the back nine.
On the final one, Stricker sent a shot onto the green above the hole on No. 18. His approach had landed in the rough near a bunker.
"I didn't hit the best of second shots," Stricker said. "I tried to hit a 3-wood and hit it really hard and tried to get it into the green. Kind of hit a little thin and rolled it up there.
"I was just trying to give myself a 10-footer, try to play it off the back of the green. I was able to get a good read from Billy Andrade. He showed me the line a little bit and I was able to knock it in."
Every takes Nelson lead midway through suspended 3rd round: Matt Every opened the rain-delayed third round at the Byron Nelson with an eagle, then had four birdies in a span of five holes to take the lead from Sung Kang before play was suspended because of darkness Saturday night with that lead group through nine holes.
The start of play at Trinity Forest was delayed six hours because of heavy rain overnight and into the morning.
Kang matched the course record with a 61 in the second round to take a four-stroke lead over Every into Saturday after the two also played together the first two rounds.
Every had a 6-under 30 on the front nine Saturday to get to 18 under, a stroke ahead of Kang after he was 1 under for the day. Tyler Duncan, also in the final threesome, was 3 under and was third at 15 under.
The final threesome will have 27 holes to play Sunday, when the third round will be finished before the fourth round. Only 12 of 83 players finished the third round.
Nicholas Lindheim was making a run at his own 61, or better, at 9 under for the day through 15 holes. At 12 under for tournament, he was in a tie for seventh after started the day 44th.