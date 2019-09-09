College
DeAngelis, Jones join Valpo athletic training staff: Ken DeAngelis and Stephen Jones have been hired as assistant athletic trainers at Valparaiso. DeAngelis will serve as the athletic trainer for the Valpo men’s basketball and men’s cross country programs in addition to cheerleading and the Crusaderettes, while Jones will do the same for the women’s basketball, women’s cross country and women’s bowling programs. DeAngelis returns to his alma mater, where he earned his master of science degree in sports administration in May 2012 after spending two years as a graduate assistant athletic trainer. During his first stint at Valpo, DeAngelis was the athletic trainer for the Valpo baseball team while assisting Twedt with the football program. DeAngelis is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association and the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers Association. He holds numerous athletic training certifications. Jones joins Valpo’s staff after spending the last year as an assistant athletic trainer at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. He holds numerous athletic training certifications and memberships.
College volleyball
McCarthy earns All-Tournament Team honors at Kent State: Valpo junior middle Peyton McCarthy was named to the all-tournament team Kent State's Golden Flashes Classic. McCarthy hit .387 and averaged 3.33 kills/set, leading Valpo in both categories, while also chipping in 0.67 blocks/set.
Pro basketball
Fever fire coach and general manager Pokey Chatman: The Fever fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman on Monday, a day after the team finished with a third straight losing season. The search for a new coach and GM is underway. "Our organization is optimistic about our future as we continue to build on our 20-year legacy as one of the WNBA's most successful franchises," said Tamika Catchings, Indiana's vice president of basketball operations. The Fever finished the season with consecutive victories to go 13-21. Chatman took over in 2017 and had a 28-74 record.
WNBA rescinds technical against Sky's Ndour for ref contact: The WNBA has rescinded a technical foul against Chicago forward Astou Ndour, who was ejected for making contact with an official during the Sky's loss to Washington on Sunday. With 3:02 left in the second quarter, Ndour, whose first language isn't English, reached out to try to talk to referee Kevin Fahy, gesturing with her right arm and stopping him. Video shows Fahy looking shocked at being touched gently in the side, then emphatically giving Ndour a technical and ejection. According to WNBA rules, any player who makes intentional physical contact with an official is automatically ejected from the game. Ndour, who was born in Senegal and has played for Spain's national team, took to Twitter after the game to say she disagreed with the call but respected the decision. The WNBA also disagreed. It said in a statement Monday: "After a league review, we have determined that the technical foul against Chicago's Astou Ndour should not have been assessed."