Men's basketball
Deere helps SSC defeat Illinois Valley: Tariq Deere (TF North) had a game-high 20 points Saturday to lead No. 9 South Suburban College to a 79-63 win over Illinois Valley. Courtney Carter picked up his 10th double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 assists for the Bulldogs (15-3). Malcolm Bell had 15 points, while Roland Austin added 12.
PNW loses GLiAC game to Michigan Tech: Jyrus Freels had a team-high 19 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 84-77 to Michigan Tech in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Anthony Barnard and Timothy Gilmore each added 18 for the Pride (6-10, 1-6).
IUN falls to Lincoln: Martellian Gibson scored a game-high 24 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 70-63 to Lincoln. Rashad Richardson added a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Chris Robinson scored 12.
Women's basketball
PNW falls to Michigan Tech: Anjel Galbraith had 12 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 75-55 to Michigan Tech in GLIAC play. Danielle Nennig and Molly Devalkenaere added 11 points each for the Pride (4-11, 3-4).
IUN falls to Lincoln: Lauren Smolen (Lake Central) had a team-high 17 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 64-55 to Lincoln. Ashley O'Malley (Lake Central) added 12.
Pro basketball
Bulls hang on to defeat Pistons: Zach LaVine had 25 points, six assists and four rebounds to lead the Bulls to a 108-99 win over Detroit. Reserve Luke Kornet had 15 points. Daniel Gafford and Lauri Marrkanen each had 14 points, while Tomas Satoransky scored 10.
Pro football
Cowher elected to Pro Football HOF: Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night. Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news to Cowher during CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast. “This isn't right that this is happening right now, but ...” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year's Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer. An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker and then his wife Veronica and daughter Meagan, who were standing off to the side of the set. The rest of Cowher's CBS broadcast team, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms, also gave him congratulatory hugs. A special panel met at the Hall in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday to elect the centennial slate for this year's class of inductees, marking the first time any members were elected during a selection meeting held at the Hall in Canton.