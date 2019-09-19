Pro basketball
Delle Donne scores second WNBA MVP: Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has been named 2019 WNBA MVP in a near-unanimous vote. Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes after leading Washington to a league-best 26-8 record. She is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP honors with two different teams after doing so in 2015 with Chicago. The Mystics went 26-5 with Delle Donne in the starting lineup and lead the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their semifinal series. Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot a league-high 97.4% from the free throw line. Delle Done became the first player in WNBA history to shoot greater than 50% from the field, greater than 40% from 3-point territory and greater than 90% from the free-throw line. Washington hosted Las Vegas in Game 2 on Thursday.
Auto racing
Newgarden seeks 2nd title in 3 years in battle of Americans: Josef Newgarden, clad head-to-toe in solid black, was the last championship contender to arrive at an IndyCar event already underway. He climbed the stairs, saw challenger Alexander Rossi bogged down in interviews and spread his arms wide as he made his entrance. "Good evening," Newgarden bellowed, pausing just long enough to pat Rossi on the back. It was a paradoxical moment for the IndyCar points leader, who controls his own fate in Sunday's season finale on the historic Laguna Seca road course. A finish of fourth or better gives the Tennessee native his second championship in three years. As Newgarden has grown from a wide-eyed rookie in 2012 to an elite IndyCar driver, he has found the spotlight to be contradictory to his introverted personality. He also believes Team Penske is viewed by many as the "Death Star" of motorsports, a race team so dominant fans liken it to the galactic superweapon from "Star Wars." Newgarden is a willing participant in facilitating that image, but he actually prefers to keep his head down and retreat into privacy. He briefly relocated to North Carolina when he was hired by Penske in 2017 but has since returned to Nashville with his fiancée.
Pro soccer
Rooney wants another trip to MLS playoffs before going home: As his Major League Soccer career draws to a close and he prepares to return home to England, Wayne Rooney would like one more shot at the playoffs. The longtime Manchester United and English national team striker is in the final regular-season stretch with D.C. United, which is 12-10-9 this season for fifth in the Eastern Conference. There are three games to go, including Sunday's match at home against the Sounders. "I know mathematically it doesn't put us in a playoff spot just yet, but I think we have to lose every game and the teams outside the playoff spots have to win every game, and if that happens then we don't deserve to be in it," Rooney said. Rooney is playing out the season with United before the next stop in his storied career: he's taking over second-tier Championship team Derby County as a player-coach in January.