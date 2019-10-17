Pro basketball
Deng signs with Bulls, retires: Two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng has signed with the Chicago Bulls and retired as a member of the team that drafted him. The No. 7 overall pick in 2004, the 34-year-old Deng averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over 15 seasons with Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota. He was part of seven playoff teams — six with Chicago, one with Miami — and averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 62 postseason games. Deng was an All-Star on the Bulls' 2011-12 and 2012-13 teams, leading the league in minutes per game both seasons. He was traded to Cleveland in January 2014. The Bulls said Thursday they will honor Deng at a game this season.
Women's basketball
USBWA names top freshman award after Tamika Catchings: The nation's top freshman women's basketball player each season will win the Tamika Catchings Award starting this year. The United States Basketball Writers Association announced Thursday during the Southeastern Conference women's basketball Media Day event that it's naming its national freshman of the year award after Catchings, the former Tennessee and WNBA star. Catchings was the consensus national freshman of the year during the 1997-98 season when she helped Tennessee go 39-0 and win the national championship. She later played 16 seasons with the WNBA's Fever and won gold medals with the U.S. Olympic team in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Pro golf
Day's 66 lands him two shots off the lead: Jason Day's attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup took a positive turn Thursday when the Australian shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64 with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind in second in the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia. Day was alone in third place.
Hataoka, Yang share lead in Shanghai: Nasa Hataoka birdied three of the final six holes for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead with Amy Yang on Thursday in the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia. Making her first appearance in the event, the 20-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Qizhong Garden.