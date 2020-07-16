SPORTS DIGEST: DePauw's Decker named to Honors Court

Men's basketball
DePauw's Decker named to Honors Court: DePauw's Ken Decker (Crown Point) is one of seven Tigers players to be recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Honors Court.
Pro baseball
Moncada rejoins White Sox: Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp. Moncada and pitcher José Ruiz were placed on the 10-day injured list last week because of unspecified ailments. While Moncada is in major league camp and Ruiz is going to work out at the team's taxi-squad site in Schaumburg, the White Sox says it doesn't mean they have been taken off the IL. Manager Rick Renteria also is back with the team after leaving camp last week to go home to California for a family funeral.
Video game to provide ballparks with crowd noise: Major league players will still hear the roar of the crowd even though the stands will be empty when the baseball season opens next week. Taking a cue from two European soccer leagues, Major League Baseball will play crowd noise from its official video game through ballpark sound systems during games. Stadium sound engineers will have access to around 75 different effects and reactions, according to MLB, which has provided teams with crowd sounds captured from “MLB The Show.” San Diego Studios, a branch of Sony Interactive Entertainment, compiled the noise during games over several seasons.
Pro football
Sexual harassment allegations emerge in Washington: Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report the hiring. The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and, “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”
Pro basketball
Williamson leaves Pelicans for 'family medical matter': The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson left the club on Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical matter. The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season, but the club did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he'll miss any of the club's eight remaining regular-season games. Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.
