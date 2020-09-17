SPORTS DIGEST: Derickson joins Valpo staff

College football
Derickson joins Valpo staff: Barry Derickson has been named a tight ends coach with Valparaiso. Derickson was most recently the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.
Move toward fall football ramps up in Pac-12, MW: The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the CEO Group is not expected. The Mountain West is trying to do the same and there even is some movement in the Mid-American Conference toward reconsidering a fall season.
Women's basketball
Wilson named WNBA's MVP: A'ja Wilson doesn't remember much after figuring out that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was surprising her with the league's MVP award. The No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. Minnesota's Crystal Dangerfield was the league's rookie of the year and Cheryl Reeve earned coach of the year honors.
Track and field
Duplantis breaks outdoor pole vault record: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka's 26-year-old outdoor world record on Thursday. Duplantis cleared 20 feet, 2 inches at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka's mark of 6.14 meters (20 feet, 1 1/2 inches) set in Sestriere in July 1994.
Pro cycling
Roglic tightens grip on Tour lead: Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian rider safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year's race on Thursday, moving a big step closer to adding what would be his first Tour win to the Spanish Vuelta title he conquered last year. Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski won the saw-tooth Stage 18, up and down over a leg-burning succession of five Alpine ascents. By avoiding any mishaps on a brutal stage that included a treacherous stretch of gravel path that punctured the thin front tire of another top contender, Australian Richie Porte, Roglic has just two more stages to digest before being able to ride into Paris on Sunday with the yellow jersey on his shoulders to the finish. Further back, in his own battle to keep the overall race lead, Roglic again kept Tadej Pogacar, his Slovenian countryman and closest rival, firmly in his grasp. Roglic surged ahead of Pogacar on the dusty gravel track at the top of the day's toughest climb, making clear that he was in no mood to cede even seconds so close to Paris. Roglic remains 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar overall, and has a lead of 1 minute, 27 seconds over Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez, still third.
