SPORTS DIGEST: Derickson joins Valpo staff

Pro cycling

Roglic tightens grip on Tour lead: Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian rider safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year's race on Thursday, moving a big step closer to adding what would be his first Tour win to the Spanish Vuelta title he conquered last year. Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski won the saw-tooth Stage 18, up and down over a leg-burning succession of five Alpine ascents. By avoiding any mishaps on a brutal stage that included a treacherous stretch of gravel path that punctured the thin front tire of another top contender, Australian Richie Porte, Roglic has just two more stages to digest before being able to ride into Paris on Sunday with the yellow jersey on his shoulders to the finish. Further back, in his own battle to keep the overall race lead, Roglic again kept Tadej Pogacar, his Slovenian countryman and closest rival, firmly in his grasp. Roglic surged ahead of Pogacar on the dusty gravel track at the top of the day's toughest climb, making clear that he was in no mood to cede even seconds so close to Paris. Roglic remains 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar overall, and has a lead of 1 minute, 27 seconds over Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez, still third.