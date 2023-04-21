PREP FOOTBALL

M'Ville's Pope returns to committee: Merrillville football player Dontae Pope was named to the Indiana High School Athletic Association's Student Advisory Committee for the 2023-24 school year. Pope is the lone Region representative on the 18-person committee. The IHSAA said in a press release that the committee "will receive hands-on leadership experience through several IHSAA-sponsored events as well as serve as a voice to the IHSAA staff."

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Czerwonka gets honor: Olivia Czerwonka was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team on Friday. The Beacons senior owns a 3.70 GPA with the award marking her third-straight season as a Scholar-Athlete first teamer. Demi Jhaveri, Amanda Tabanera, Eleanor Chapman and Mia Bertino were all named honorable mentions.

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo set for MVC Championship: Valparaiso will kick off the Missouri Valley Conference Championship on Sunday at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Ill. The Beacons come into the tournament looking to improve on last season's runner-up performance, and they have good reason to believe they can. Valparaiso enters as the conference leader in scoring average and a .744 winning percentage. Caleb VanArragon and Anthony Delisanti are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the conference respectively in scoring average. The Beacons are poised to shatter a modern program record for single-season team scoring average.

PHOTOS: 21st Century plays Westview in boys basketball regional