College baseball
Dvorak leads NWI Oilmen past DuPage County: Jackson Dvorak was 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI Monday in a 11-5 win over DuPage County 11-5 in Midwest Collegiate League play. Teammate Patrick Doran had two doubles and three RBIs. Ben Berenda was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Clay Thompson had two RBIs and a run scored. Justin Conant and Tommy Farrell added doubles. Connor Oliver went 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts to pick up the win for NWI (16-12).
NWI Oilmen's Vesevick wins MCL award: Northwest Indiana Oilmen Jonathan Vesevick was named the Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week. Vesevick was impressive in his one start this week against the Crestwood Panthers. His seven-inning, 11 strikeout performance helped lead his team to a 13-1 victory and moved the Oilmen to second place in the MCL. Vesevick allowed only one run in his outing on three hits while walking just three batters.
Pro baseball
RailCats re-sign outfielder Boxwell: The Gary RailCats re-signed outfielder Alex Boxwell, who is batting second and starting in center field in Monday’s series opener vs. Fargo-Moorhead. Boxwell signed with the RailCats in the offseason on Feb. 15, 2019, and spent all of Spring Training with Gary. Boxwell signed his first American Association contract with the St. Paul Saints on Aug. 25, 2018, and appeared in one game.
Women's soccer
Yu Joins Valpo staff as assistant coach: Sandra Yu has joined Valparaiso's program as an assistant coach. Yu was a first-round National Women’s Soccer League draft pick, a collegiate All-American and a member of the United States youth national system. Yu was the eighth overall draft choice in the 2018 National Women’s Soccer League college draft, selected by the Portland Thorns following a standout career at Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish, Yu appeared in 63 matches, recording 13 goals and seven assists.
Prep football
Indiana Football Digest now available: The Indiana Football Digest has released its 2019 issue. The cost is $25, which includes shipping and handling, at www.indianafootballdigest.com. The publication will also be at select Barnes and Noble book stores and other select sponsors for $15. Check the website for locations.
Pro cycling
Thomas responds at Tour de France: Geraint Thomas and his teammates don't need a mountain to deliver a hammer blow on their rivals at the Tour de France. They can do it on the flat, too. With a little help from the wind. The defending champion was the big winner of a chaotic Stage 10 in southern France on Monday. Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won the stage with a sprint to the line. But Thomas was the headline act. Thomas is in second, 1 minute, 12 seconds off the lead of yellow jersey-holder Julian Alaphilippe
Boxing
Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies; hit by car in Virginia: Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic gold medalist and four-division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, has died after being hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55. Sweet Pea was Whitaker's nickname, and it fit perfectly. He was a master of hitting and not getting hit back, a southpaw who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot. Whitaker won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles — one of nine U.S. boxing champions that year — and made his pro debut on national television. Whitaker was a champion in four weight classes.