SPORTS DIGEST: EC Central grad E'Twaun Moore agrees to deal with Suns, report says

PRO BASKETBALL

EC Central grad Moore to sign with Suns: E'Twaun Moore will begin his 10th season with the Phoenix Suns, according to New York Times reporter Marc Stein. The deal is a one-year contract for $2.4 million, Stein reports. Moore seemed to confirm the news updating his Twitter profile picture of him in a photoshopped Suns uniform. Moore, 31, played in 56 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. He played 18.6 minutes per game, averaged 8.3 points per contest and shot 37.7% on 3-pointers, which brought his career average to 39%.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PRO BASEBALL

White Sox, Yanks to play Field of Dreams game: The White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12. MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer. The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the Field of Dreams movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4 because of the pandemic. The rescheduled game will be MLB's first in Iowa. The original schedule for 2021 had the Yankees playing a three-game series at the White Sox from Aug. 13-15.