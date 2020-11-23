 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: EC Central grad E'Twaun Moore agrees to deal with Suns, report says

SPORTS DIGEST: EC Central grad E'Twaun Moore agrees to deal with Suns, report says

{{featured_button_text}}
E'Twaun Moore basketball camp

New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore talks with kids attending his annual basketball camp Saturday at EC Central High School.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

PRO BASKETBALL

EC Central grad Moore to sign with Suns: E'Twaun Moore will begin his 10th season with the Phoenix Suns, according to New York Times reporter Marc Stein. The deal is a one-year contract for $2.4 million, Stein reports. Moore seemed to confirm the news updating his Twitter profile picture of him in a photoshopped Suns uniform. Moore, 31, played in 56 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. He played 18.6 minutes per game, averaged 8.3 points per contest and shot 37.7% on 3-pointers, which brought his career average to 39%.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo adds five to recruiting class: The Crusaders signed five new players to their 2021 recruiting class. They are: Christian Hack, a 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher, of Tinley Park, Illinois; Grant Ross, a second baseman/pitcher, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; Connor Lockwood, a 6-2 right-handed pitcher, of Lockwood, Illinois; Ryan Maka, a left-handed hitting outfielder, of Oak Forest, Illinois; and Patrick Illitch, a right-handed hitting catcher, of Harper Woods, Michigan and IMG Academy.

PRO BASEBALL

White Sox, Yanks to play Field of Dreams game: The White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12. MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer. The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the Field of Dreams movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4 because of the pandemic. The rescheduled game will be MLB's first in Iowa. The original schedule for 2021 had the Yankees playing a three-game series at the White Sox from Aug. 13-15.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The 2020-21 Valparaiso Schedule Episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts