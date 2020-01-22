SPORTS DIGEST: Eli Manning set to retire

Pro football

Eli Manning set to retire: Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired. The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday. The recently turned 39-year-old's future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning's contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones. Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season and roughly three weeks after the season ended he decided his career was over. Manning is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. He also has the franchise’s highest career completion rate (60.29 percent). He was selected to four Pro Bowls.