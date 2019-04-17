Preps
Elish no-hits Merrillville: Madi Elish had 15 strikeouts en route to a 5-inning, 12-0 no-hitter against Merrillville on Wednesday in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Elish (5-2) helped her cause, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Kate Neal added a double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs (8-3, 6-1).
Fuentes leads Lowell to win in nine innnigs: Lowell's Bella Fuentes was 5 for 5 with two RBIs, including a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of a 7-6 win over Hanover Central.
Bri Horsley was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Two local athletes selected for student advisory committee: Juniors Graham Siefker (LaPorte) and Ethan Keehn (Lake Station) have been selected to serve on the IHSAA's Student Advisory Committee.
The nine juniors will join the nine seniors on the panel.
The group will gain experience in various areas via several IHSAA‐sponsored events as well as serve as a voice to the IHSAA staff.
Siefker and Keehn are also slated to serve next year.
College football
VU releases its schedule: The Landon Fox era will begin at Valparaiso with a Aug. 31 road game against Eastern Kentucky.
The home opener is Sept. 14 against Central Connecticut State. Pioneer Football League play begins Oct. 5 at Drake.
The 78th edition of the Hoosier Helmet Rivarly will take place Nov. 16 when VU travels to Butler. The Crusaders host Marist in the regular-season finale Nov. 23.
Pro football
Bears-Packers kick off 100th NFL season: The NFL's 100th season will begin with its most classic rivalry and feature the Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting Pittsburgh in the first Sunday night game.
As previously announced, NFL 100 will kick off with Green Bay at Chicago for the 199th meeting of a series that began in 1921. That Sept. 5 game in the Thursday night slot usually reserved for hosting by the NFL champ forced New England to open three nights later.
The Patriots have a home schedule loaded with top attractions, including Kansas City on Dec. 8 in an AFC title game rematch, and Dallas on Nov. 24.
Monday night's doubleheader on ESPN will feature Houston at New Orleans and Denver at Oakland.
The traditional Thanksgiving Day games will have Detroit at home to Chicago, then Buffalo at Dallas. The night game to close the holiday schedule will be New Orleans at Atlanta in another long-time rivalry.
The league will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium in London. The Raiders will host the Bears on Oct. 6, and the Buccaneers will be the home team against the Panthers on Oct. 13.
The season ends Dec. 29, when Chicago finishes at Minnesota for the fourth successive year. All finales are divisional games for the 11th straight season.