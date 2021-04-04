 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Eugene German named MVP of 3-on-3 national championship

  • Updated
Eugene German

Eugene German broke the Northern Illinois scoring record, previously held by Merrillville graduate T.J. Lux.

 Charlie Neibergall, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

German MVP in championship win: Eugene German saved his best performances for the final day of the 3x3U Hoops National Championship. His Big Ten/MAC team won all three games to win the championship in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Gary native and 21st grad was named MVP of the event. He scored 15 of his team’s 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 6 of 8 on 2’s in a semifinal win. The 3-on-3 event is scored one point for baskets inside the arc and free throws. Beyond the arc is worth two points. He scored 11 points in the quarterfinal win and turned in his only double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds in the championship. In total, German played 10 games and led the tournament in scoring (9.4 per game) and efficiency (16.6). Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer teamed up with fellow MAC representative Tahjai Teague (Ball State) and Big Ten reps Haanif Cheatham (Nebraska) and Andre Wesson (Ohio State). The group will split $70,000 for winning five pool play games ($1,000 each), the quarterfinal ($5,000), semifinal ($10,000) and championship ($50,000).

PRO BASEBALL

Manaea loses first start of season: Sean Manaea (Andrean) gave up five runs, six hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings as Oakland lost 9-2 to Houston. The A's dropped to 0-4 for the first time since losing five straight at the start of 1987.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo's Niesner earns second PFL honor: Valparaiso punter Ben Niesner was named the co-Pioneer Football League Special Teams Player of the Week on Sunday. Niesner averaged 47.8 yards per punt on six punts, playing a crucial role in flipping field position throughout Valpo’s 10-7 victory at Drake. It's the second time in four weeks Niesner has garnered the honor.

PRO GOLF

Spieth ends drought at Texas Open: Jordan Spieth ended a slump that lasted nearly four years, closing with a 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Valero Texas Open for his first victory since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. Now he heads to Augusta National as one of the favorites at the Masters. “This is a monumental win for me,” Spieth said. “It’s been a long road. There were a lot of times that I didn’t know I would be here.” Spieth sealed it with a 5-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, and he won by two shots over Charley Hoffman.

Tavatanakit survives Ko's final-round charge: Patty Tavatanakit survived Lydia Ko's final-round charge to win the ANA Inspiration for her first LPGA Tour victory. Five strokes ahead entering the day and six in front after a chip-in eagle on the par-5 second, Tavatanakit shot a 4-under 68 in 100-degree heat to beat Ko by two strokes in the first major championship of the year.

