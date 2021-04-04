SPORTS DIGEST: Eugene German named MVP of 3-on-3 national championship

PRO BASKETBALL

German MVP in championship win: Eugene German saved his best performances for the final day of the 3x3U Hoops National Championship. His Big Ten/MAC team won all three games to win the championship in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Gary native and 21st grad was named MVP of the event. He scored 15 of his team’s 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 6 of 8 on 2’s in a semifinal win. The 3-on-3 event is scored one point for baskets inside the arc and free throws. Beyond the arc is worth two points. He scored 11 points in the quarterfinal win and turned in his only double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds in the championship. In total, German played 10 games and led the tournament in scoring (9.4 per game) and efficiency (16.6). Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer teamed up with fellow MAC representative Tahjai Teague (Ball State) and Big Ten reps Haanif Cheatham (Nebraska) and Andre Wesson (Ohio State). The group will split $70,000 for winning five pool play games ($1,000 each), the quarterfinal ($5,000), semifinal ($10,000) and championship ($50,000).