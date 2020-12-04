SPORTS DIGEST: Evans helps Louisville break record

Liberty win WNBA draft lottery again: The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft for the second consecutive year, winning the lottery Friday. The Liberty had the best chance to win the lottery at 44.2%. Atlanta was second at 27.6%. Dallas third 17.8% and Indiana fourth at 10.4%. The WNBA determines its percentages on the two-year record of the four participants. Dallas will pick second with Atlanta third and the Fever fourth.

Pro golf

Grillo owns three-shot lead: Emiliano Grillo made birdie on half of the holes Friday on his way to an 8-under 63 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. The second round was delayed by one hour by heavy rain in the morning, and it was not completed before it was too dark to continue. No one was close enough to catch Grillo, who was at 12-under 130. It will be only the fifth time in 136 starts on the PGA Tour that he has a share of the lead after any round. Tony Finau one-putted six consecutive holes in the middle of his round, four of them par saves and none tap-ins, and posted a 66. He was at 9-under 133, along with Tom Hoge, who had a 67. Justin Thomas, at No. 3 the highest-ranked player in the field, was zooming into contention with five birdies and an eagle through 12 holes. His momentum stalled, however, particularly with bogeys on his last two holes. Thomas had to settle for a 67 and was nine shots behind.