SPORTS DIGEST: Evans named to Wooden Award Top 30 watch list

College basketball

Evans named to Wooden Award Top 30 watch list: Louisville's Dana Evans (West Side) has been named to the Wooden Award Top 30 watch list. Evans is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference players named to the list. Earlier this season, Evans was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Associated Press Preseason All-American, and to the Naismith and Drysdale Award Watch List. Through two games, she is averaging a team-high 17.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament. The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA tournament in April. Indiana's Ali Patberg is also part of the list.