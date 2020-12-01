SPORTS DIGEST: Evans named to Wooden Award Top 30 watch list

College basketball
Evans named to Wooden Award Top 30 watch list: Louisville's Dana Evans (West Side) has been named to the Wooden Award Top 30 watch list. Evans is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference players named to the list. Earlier this season, Evans was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Associated Press Preseason All-American, and to the Naismith and Drysdale Award Watch List. Through two games, she is averaging a team-high 17.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament. The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA tournament in April. Indiana's Ali Patberg is also part of the list.
Jefferson helps Creighton in rout: Two statistics stood out with Creighton coach Greg McDermott after his ninth-ranked Bluejays rolled past Omaha 94-67 Tuesday. Six of his players scored in double figures. Damien Jefferson (EC Central) had 11 points.
PNW to play Bowling Green: Purdue Northwest will open the season Thursday night at NCAA Division I Bowling Green. The game will count as an exhibition contest for PNW with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. inside the Stroh Center.
Pro basketball
WNBA Draft Lottery takes place Friday: The Fever will have a chance at the top pick of the WNBA Draft on Friday. The WNBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm will take place at halftime of the DePaul-Louisville game. which starts at 5:30 p.m. The New York, Atlanta, Dallas and the Fever have qualified for the event. WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin will reveal the results of the Lottery during ESPN’s coverage. The winner will secure the top pick in WNBA Draft 2021, which will be held in April, 2021.
College football
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller likely to get another shot at kicker this week: The Vanderbilt Commodores have only one kicker listed on their two-deep chart for this weekend's game at No. 11 Georgia, and it's Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power 5 game. None of the kickers who were out last week after COVID-19 issues kept them away from the team is back yet. Fitch said Fuller kicked at Tuesday's practice while coaches continued evaluating other players on the roster.
