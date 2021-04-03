SPORTS DIGEST: Evans repeats as WBCA All-American

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Evans repeats as WBCA All-American: Louisville senior guard Dana Evans (West Side) was named to the 2021 WBCA NCAA Division coaches' All-America team. Evans is a WBCA Coaches’ All-American for the second straight season. Evans was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the league in scoring and free throw percentage. She had 19 20-plus point games, which led the ACC and ranked seventh in the country. She scored in double figures in 29 of 30 games. She helped lead the Cardinals to a 26-4 record, it’s first ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press and USA Today polls, a fourth straight ACC regular season title and a third straight trip to the NCAA Elite Eight. Also, UConn freshman Paige Bueckers was named the winner of the Naismith Trophy. She's the seventh player from the program to win the award.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington leads Valpo to win: Robert Washington rushed 23 times for 101 yards and a touchdown Saturday, leading Valparaiso to a 10-7 Pioneer Football League win at Drake. Chris Duncan was 12-of-22 passing for 62 yards for Valparaiso (3-1). It's the first win over Drake since 2003 and first ever in Des Moines.
PRO BASEBALL
Plesac falls in first start of season: Cleveland starter Zach Plesac (Crown Point) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, losing his season opener in Detroit's 5-2 win Saturday. For a second straight game, Detroit scored two runs in the first and led the rest of the way. Willi Castro hit an RBI triple off Plesac (0-1) and came home on Miguel Cabrera's groundout.
Manaea set for season-opening start: Sean Manaea (Andrean) is scheduled for his first start of the season at 3:07 p.m. today, as the Athletics host Houston. In four Spring Training starts, Manaea allowed nine earned runs over 15 1/3 innings. He also had 17 strikeouts.
PRO GOLF
Spieth tied for lead at Texas Open: Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open. Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace are at 12 under after each player birdied their final two holes of the day.
Tavatanakit opens 5-shot lead: Patty Tavatanakit opened a five-stroke lead on another hot and windy afternoon at the ANA Inspiration, all but crushing her challengers' hopes with a striking combination of power and touch. A stroke ahead after each of the first two rounds at Mission Hills, the 21-year-old Thai player shot a 5-under 67 in 100-degree heat Saturday to reach 14-under 202 in the first major championship of the year. Tavatanakit matched the tournament 54-hole record set by Pernilla Lindberg in her 2018 victory. Dottie Pepper set the overall mark of 19 under in 1999.