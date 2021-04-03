SPORTS DIGEST: Evans repeats as WBCA All-American

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans repeats as WBCA All-American: Louisville senior guard Dana Evans (West Side) was named to the 2021 WBCA NCAA Division coaches' All-America team. Evans is a WBCA Coaches’ All-American for the second straight season. Evans was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the league in scoring and free throw percentage. She had 19 20-plus point games, which led the ACC and ranked seventh in the country. She scored in double figures in 29 of 30 games. She helped lead the Cardinals to a 26-4 record, it’s first ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press and USA Today polls, a fourth straight ACC regular season title and a third straight trip to the NCAA Elite Eight. Also, UConn freshman Paige Bueckers was named the winner of the Naismith Trophy. She's the seventh player from the program to win the award.